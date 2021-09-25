When Secret Truths 2 premieres and where to watch it

A long-awaited sequel, the second season of Walcyr Carrasco’s story got its first trailer and will be released soon. Starring Camila Queiroz, who was part of the soap opera’s leading trio and played the model Angel, to everyone’s surprise, the production will not be shown on television until 2023. See when it premieres on Verdades Secretas 2 and how you can watch it.

When will Secret Truths 2 premiere?

TV Globo has yet to confirm dates, but it is expected that the series will debut in 2021, after the rerun is finished on television, according to GaúchaZH. Secret Truths 2 is expected to premiere in October, sometime in the second half of the month.

The serial will run sometime after the end of the first season and will show the consequences of Angel’s actions. After the murder of Alex (Rodrigo Lombardi), whose body was thrown into the sea, the model will be chased by the entrepreneur’s daughter, who intends to unmask her.

The first trailer has already been released, watch:

Where to watch?

When Secret Truths 2 premieres, unfortunately you’ll have to open your wallet if you want to follow the newsletter. Why? The production is original Globoplay, so it will have its 50 chapters available on the streaming platform and will not be shown daily on television.

According to GaúchaZH, the sequel to the 2015 soap opera will eventually be broadcast on TV Globo, but only in 2023. Therefore, if you want to watch it as soon as it opens, you will need to be a Globoplay subscriber.

rerun

For those who are still waiting for the premiere of Verdades Secretas 2, it’s possible to start killing the nostalgia of the characters. During the week, from Monday to Friday, the first season of the telenovela is being shown again by TV Globo at 23:00. On Wednesdays, exceptions can happen and the serial may be left out of the broadcaster’s programming because of football or special cinema.

For free, you only have the option to watch it on television. For those who prefer Globoplay, it is necessary to subscribe to a package on the streaming platform to have the content released.

