when will Pharaoh find out who killed Amaryllis

In the last chapters of the Genesis novel, the audience followed the drama of Pharaoh Sheshi with his sister’s poisoning, the sovereign still does not know who murdered Marianna Alexandre’s character and even the king’s wife was accused of committing the crime. See when this mystery will be solved and who killed Amaryllis!

What day will Pharaoh find responsible for the poisoning?

The scene in which the king discovers who killed Amaryllis in Genesis is expected to air on Monday, Sept. 27, according to TV News. In the summary of the next chapters, provided by the station itself, there is nothing about the resolution of the murder, but it is possible to assess that the revelation will not go beyond the chapter of Tuesday (28), because from this day on, the story will take a leap in time.

There is no indication in the summary of how many years will elapse in the plot.

Who killed Amaryllis in the Genesis novel?

Record TV has not made any statement so far, but Notícias da TV said it had access to some scenes from the soap opera and announced that Pharaoh’s baker was to blame. After the charges against Kamesha, the sovereign’s wife, Potiphar (Val Perré) will inform the king that he has completed his investigation.

“I’m sorry, sovereign. I did an extensive investigation, but the conclusion is what I already suspected. The mistake was the baker’s. He served medicinal wine instead of normal wine, and unfortunately your sister drank it,” the general will say.

Sheshi will be furious when he finds out who killed Amaryllis and will throw a glass at the wall: “so it wasn’t an attempt on my life? So Amarílis had to pay for the stupidity of a servant?”. Then Pharaoh will say that the baker deserved an end worse than the gallows.

