where to watch, schedule, rosters and refereeing

With an eye on the Libertadores semifinal, Flamengo will visit América-MG this Sunday (26), at 11 am, at Independência, in a game valid for the Brazilian Championship. Rubro-Negro wants to follow behind the leader Atlético-MG, while Coelho fights to get away and tries to get out of the relegation zone.

Gávea’s team occupies the third place, with 34 points, 11 less than Galo, but the Cariocas have two games less than the rival. The team led by Vagner Mancini is in 16th, with 23 points.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, without a public due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 11am.

Probable lineups:

America-MG: Matheus Cavichioli; Patric, Ricardo Silva, Bauermann, Lucas Kal and Marlon; Juninho, Ademir and Zárate; Felipe Azevedo and Ribamar. Technician: Vagner Mancini

Flamengo: Diego Alves (Gabriel Batista), Matheuzinho, Bruno Viana (Léo Pereira), Gustavo Henrique and Renê (Ramon); Willian Arão, Andreas Pereira, Michael and vitinho; Bruno Henrique and Gabigol (Pedro). Technician: Renato Gaucho

Embezzlement:

Flamengo will not be able to count on Filipe Luís and Arrascaeta, who are still in transition before returning. Suspended for the third yellow card, Rodrigo Caio is embezzled.

Arbitration:

Referee: Anderson Daronco (RS)

assistants: Rafael da Silva Alves (RS) and Michael Stanislau (RS)

VAR: Daniel Nobre Bins (RS)

Latest results:

Flamengo beat Barcelona (EQU) by 2-0, by Libertadores. The miners, in turn, were 0-0 against São Paulo.