where to watch, time, roster and refereeing

Atlético-MG, isolated leader in the Brazilian Championship with 45 points — seven more than Palmeiras, in second place —, will face São Paulo (12th with 26 points), who are fighting to improve their performance and, thus, leave the second. half of the leaderboard.

best visitor [23 pontos conquistados], the Rooster will duel with a Tricolor Paulista that has difficulties to play in their own domains. At Morumbi, São Paulo has played ten games so far in the Brasileirão, with three wins, five draws and two defeats — 14 points won.

Where to watch:

The match will be broadcast on SportTV and Premiere. Also, the UOL Score tracks the game in real time.

Stadium and time:

The duel takes place at the Morumbi stadium, in São Paulo, still without an audience due to the care in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. The match starts at 9 pm (Brasilia time).

Probable lineups:

SÃO PAULO: James Volpi; Miranda, Arboleda and Léo; Galeano, Luan, Liziero (Gabriel Sara), Nestor and Reinaldo; Rigoni and Luciano. Coach: Hernán Crespo.

ATHLETIC-MG: Everson; Mariano (Guga), Júnior Alonso (Igor Rabello), Nathan Silva and Guilherme Arana; Jair, Allan (Nathan), Zaracho and Nacho Fernández; Hulk and Vargas. Technician: Cuca.

Embezzlement:

São Paulo has two certain absences: Orejuela and William, who are injured. Igor Vinícius, on the other hand (knock in the eye) is still in doubt. Luciano trained this Friday (24) and should be available to Crespo.

Atlético-MG will not have forwards Keno (with a virus), Savarino (in transition from physiotherapy to the field) and Diego Costa (with an injury to his left thigh). The defensive midfielder Tchê Tchê, for the third yellow card, is out by suspension. If Tchê Tchê were available, Galo would have to pay a fine of R$ 1 million to have him on the field, since the player belongs to São Paulo and is on loan to the Minas Gerais team.

Arbitration:

Referee: Wilton Pereira Sampaio (Fifa/GO)

Assistants: Fabrício Vilarinho da Silva (Fifa/GO) and Bruno Raphael Pires (Fifa/GO)

VAR: Elmo Alves Resende Cunha (GO)

How do they arrive:

Atlético-MG drew 0-0 with Palmeiras in the first game of the Copa Libertadores da América semifinals, at Allianz Parque, last Tuesday. São Paulo was also 0-0, but with América-MG, for the 21st round of the Brazilian Championship. The game took place in Morumbi.