WHO recommends Regeneron, Covid-19 treatment used by Trump | Coronavirus

Treatment is recommended for patients “with non-severe symptoms of Covid-19 and high risk of hospitalization”, as is the case of elderly people with immunodeficiency problems, who suffer from cancer or who have just undergone a transplant, for example.

The WHO experts’ decision was published in the medical journal The BMJ. Former US President Donald Trump received this treatment still in the experimental phase when he tested positive for Covid-19 between September and October 2020.

Regeneron is also recommended for patients who have “a severe or critical condition and who are seronegative, that is, who have not developed their own antibody response” to the infection.

“For all other types of patients with Covid-19, the benefits of this antibody treatment are unlikely to be significant,” explained The BMJ in a statement.

Designed by biotechnology company Regeneron, the drug is marketed under the name Ronapreve by Roche. It combines two antibodies, called “monoclonal”, made in the laboratory: casirivimab and imdevimab. Injected intravenously, they help to strengthen the immune system.

As the product has a high cost and low availability, WHO negotiates with Roche a price reduction, especially for low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO had already recommended last year the systematic use of corticosteroids for patients severely affected by the virus. Last July, he also advised another class of drugs, the “interleukin 6 antagonists” (tocilizumab and sarilumab), in addition to steroids.

The former president of the United States received the treatment still in the experimental phase and recovered from the disease without sequelae. In recent months, NGOs have denounced the price of the product, estimated at 1,700 euros a dose (about R$12,000). This is the third treatment against Covid-19 indicated by the WHO.

After the first recommendations, made in September, the World Health Organization advocates the systematic administration of corticosteroids to patients who develop a severe form of the disease. The organization’s new guidelines are based on recent research findings.

They show that Ronapreve reduces the risk of hospitalization and the duration of symptoms in patients more prone to hospitalization and severe cases. A British study also showed that antibodies “probably” reduce the risk of death and intubation.