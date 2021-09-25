Who will be banned? Too many foreigners in São Paulo makes Crespo “sacrifice” related | São Paulo

Until the end of this season, Hernán Crespo will have to make difficult choices in each list of São Paulo related. That’s because the team has eight foreigners and CBF competitions only allow five per match.

Last Wednesday, against América-MG, the coach had to make the first decision in this regard. With Orejuela and Rojas out, there were six other gringos left, and the one chosen to stay out was the newly hired Gabriel.

The coaching staff understood that the Uruguayan defensive midfielder still needs to improve his physical and technical form as he arrived at the club recently. Because of that it wasn’t listed.

On that occasion, Galeano, Calleri, Rigoni, Arboleda and Benítez went to the match. Of these, only the last one did not take the field, something that has become commonplace in recent games.

1 of 2 Gabriel Neves training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan/saopaulofc.net Gabriel Neves training at São Paulo — Photo: Erico Leonan/saopaulofc.net

For this Saturday’s game, against Atlético-MG, at 9 pm, at Morumbi, for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Championship, Crespo will once again have to leave a foreigner out. There are seven options available: Rigoni, Calleri, Rojas, Benítez, Arboleda, Gabriel and Galeano. That is, two will be left out.

When Orejuela recovers from the strain on his thigh, the situation will become even more delicate, as the coach will have to leave three important athletes at home for the team.

To prevent this situation from continuing in 2022, São Paulo intends to get rid of at least three foreigners. The most likely to leave the club are Rojas, Galeano and Benítez. The latter two have a loan agreement, while Rojas ends his relationship at the end of this year.

With eight foreigners in the squad, São Paulo broke a record this season. It is the first time that so many players from different countries are part of the same team at the club.

In 2016, Tricolor also had eight athletes born outside Brazil, with the difference that they did not defend the team in the same period. Colombian Wilder Guisao, for example, terminated his contract in early July of that year, while Chavez and Buffarini were signed at the end of that month.

Henrique Fernandes analyzes São Paulo x Atlético-MG for the 22nd round of the Brazilian Nationals