Why China appears to be on the path back to socialism

by

  • Stephen McDonell
  • From BBC News in Beijing

China celebrates 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party

Over the decades, life in China evolved around its homely version of “capitalism.”

Despite being technically a “communist” country, the government has placed its faith in the drip economy, believing that allowing a few people to become extremely wealthy would benefit the whole of society, dragging it out of the disastrous quagmire of the cultural revolution as quickly as possible. of Chairman Mao Tse-Tung.

This worked up to a point. A large middle class has emerged and, as a result, people in virtually all strata of society now have better standards of living. But socioeconomic inequality remained strong.

Since the stagnation of the 1970s, China has been pushed to the top of the rankings, now challenging the United States for global economic dominance. But it left an abyss of income disparity – which is present in the children of those who have been in the right place at the right time.