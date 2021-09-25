Why China appears to be on the path back to socialism

Stephen McDonell

7 hours ago

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, China celebrates 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party

Over the decades, life in China evolved around its homely version of “capitalism.”

Despite being technically a “communist” country, the government has placed its faith in the drip economy, believing that allowing a few people to become extremely wealthy would benefit the whole of society, dragging it out of the disastrous quagmire of the cultural revolution as quickly as possible. of Chairman Mao Tse-Tung.

This worked up to a point. A large middle class has emerged and, as a result, people in virtually all strata of society now have better standards of living. But socioeconomic inequality remained strong.

Since the stagnation of the 1970s, China has been pushed to the top of the rankings, now challenging the United States for global economic dominance. But it left an abyss of income disparity – which is present in the children of those who have been in the right place at the right time.

Parents who managed to take over factories in the 1980s have made exorbitant profits that now afford flashy sports cars for their children through glittering cities, seen from afar by construction workers who wonder how they will ever buy a house.

The “release card from prison” for the Chinese Communist Party has always been the phrase “with Chinese characteristics”. The concept of socialism “with Chinese characteristics” allowed the government enormous philosophical leeway to run a society that, in many ways, was not all that socialist.

Party general secretary Xi Jinping appears to have decided that this is no longer acceptable. And now the Chinese government, under his leadership, has started to put communism back into the Communist Party. But up to a point.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Despite the socialist political-economic system, there is a gigantic inequality between rich and poor in China

The new catchphrase is “common prosperity” (which harks back to other periods of Chinese ascension). It has not yet appeared on the street advertising posters, but it seems to be a matter of time.

Now it’s the cornerstone of what China’s leader is doing.

Common prosperity and repressions

Under this banner, targeting tax evasion by the rich makes more sense, as do measures to make education fairer, banning private companies from the education sector. The ongoing crackdown on the country’s tech giants can also be considered part of that plan.

So Xi Jinping really believes in this idea of ​​a communist project? It’s hard to be 100% sure, but some observers would say it certainly looks that way.

By comparison, in the past it has not seemed like this with other Chinese Communist Party officials.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Xi Jinping managed to change norms to remain in power longer

The fact is that, along with the wealth redistribution aspects of the communist path, Xi Jinping also seems to believe that this means pushing the Chinese Communist Party back into most aspects of daily life as the only realistic way to achieve what needs to be done (in your view).

Are kids being lazy, wasting their youth playing video games? Party to the rescue: three-hour game limit.

Teenagers having their minds poisoned with idiotic television overrun with idolatry? Party to the rescue: boys “who look like sissies” will be banned from the programs.

Demographic Time Bomb: Once again the Chinese Communist Party has a solution – a three-child policy!

Football, cinema, music, philosophy, babies, language, science… the Party has all the answers.

And to try to understand what made Xi Jinping the leader he is today, one has to look at his background.

This video format is not compatible with your device. Video subtitle, Chinese Communist Party 100 years trying to rewrite parts of history

His father, Xi Zhongxun, was a Communist Party war hero who was regarded as a moderate but who was later purged and imprisoned in the Mao Zedong era.

At the time, Xi Jinping’s mother, Qi Xin, was forced to denounce her father. After his father’s official rehabilitation in 1978, he pushed for economic liberalization in Guangdong Province and allegedly defended one of China’s most progressive leaders, Hu Yaobang.

Given the persecution of Xi’s father at the hands of Chinese Communist Party fanatics, given his father’s penchant for reform, many wonder why Xi Jinping now appears to be leading the Party in a direction that appears to be at odds with beliefs from your father.

There are several possible explanations.

The simplest is that he disagrees with his father’s thinking on certain political matters.

Another is that China’s leader intends to pursue a plan that, while different in emphasis from his father’s priorities, will not come close to Mao-era politics. At least not intentionally. However, this still seems quite relevant.

When his father was arrested, Xi Jinping, aged 15, was forced to work in the fields for years, living in a cave house.

These tumultuous times have clearly hardened him, but they could easily have turned into a hatred of politics, especially against the hardliners current.

One reason for all this guesswork is that we never hear him explain what he’s doing about his decisions. China’s leaders do not even give interviews to the Chinese Communist Party-controlled media.

Credit, Getty Images Photo caption, Xi Jinping appears on giant screen during events celebrating 100 years of the Chinese Communist Party

Xi Jinping appears in rural villages to capture images for TV stations and is greeted by an organized crowd of local supporters who receive his wisdom about growing corn or other aspects of the work. Soon after, he leaves.

Therefore, without more information, it is difficult to predict what new rules, restrictions or guidelines might be imposed on economic activity in China. And how far will they go.

In recent times, there has only been a week without a major change in the regulations governing some important part of the Chinese system. And it’s been very difficult to keep up with them all, as many of these changes came completely out of nowhere.

Not that there is an intrinsic problem with the state controlling various levers of production – it is up to economists to debate which is more efficient. The problem here is uncertainty.

How can anyone make credible investment decisions if they don’t know what the fundamental rules will be a month from now?

Credit, Zhang Peng Photo caption, Xi Jinping’s father was persecuted during Mao’s rule

state of uncertainty

There are those here who see the whole process as a natural part of the country’s growth. For these analysts, in areas that have not been regulated, there needs to be regulations.

If that’s the case, then this tactical clash transition period may just be a temporary state that will eventually settle down as new rules become clear.

But it is not clear how wide these movements will be.

One thing for sure is that any change must be seen through the prism of Xi’s “common prosperity” drive, at a time when the Party will not give up an inch of its power in implementing it.

And in China, you can either board the truck or get run over by it.