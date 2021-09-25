Why do most people need to supplement vitamin D? – 09/24/2021

It seems that for some time now everyone started talking about being deficient in vitamin D. But do most people really need to replenish the nutrient?

According to nutrologist Carlos Alberto Nogueira de Almeida, professor at UFSCar (Federal University of São Carlos) and director of open (Brazilian Association of Nutrology), it’s hard to find someone who doesn’t actually need vitamin D supplementation—which is completely different from using it indiscriminately.

The problem is that the main source of this nutrient is exposure to ultraviolet light (UV) from the Sun. As we spend a lot of time indoors, especially at this time of pandemic, because of social isolation, replacement is necessary.

“Let’s start with the main indication, individuals with limited sun exposure. Who nowadays is exposed to the sun? We work indoors and exercise in gyms or indoors”, he said, during the XXV Brazilian Congress of Nutrology, who started this Thursday (23). “When you’re out in the sun, you say, ‘I’m going to the pool on Sunday,’ and put on sunscreen — and no one disputes the importance of that. But the fact is that our sun exposure is very low.”

Almeida affirms that, by this criterion alone, it would be possible to place “almost all people” in the group at risk for vitamin D deficiency. The nutrologist also cited other examples, such as people with obesity, who represent more than half of the population.

“We also have the elderly, especially those over 60 years old, patients who have had bariatric surgery, individuals with diseases that cause malabsorption, people with osteoporosis, pregnant or breastfeeding women, patients with diabetes or cancer,” said the doctor, citing more situations, such as high performance athletes, people with autoimmune diseases and individuals with insulin resistance.

For the nutritionist, it is a worrying situation that deserves attention. Vitamin D deficiency can cause a variety of health problems, such as rickets and osteoporosis, in addition to an increase in infections. However, it is necessary to be clear that this replacement must be carried out with indication of specialists and never on its own. This is all to avoid problems caused by too much vitamin D.

“Fat-soluble vitamins, such as vitamin D, have risks of intoxication, so I need to be aware of this and see if, in fact, this patient will benefit,” he explains. “The ideal is to have the laboratory dosage, but if not, it is necessary to at least configure whether this patient is a risk group.”

The Benefits of Vitamin D

The nutrient is well known for its role in allowing calcium from food to be absorbed in the intestine, but it also supports muscle, heart and brain health. Currently, due to covid-19, much has been said about its immunomodulatory role.

“Some nutrients can stimulate immunity and others diminish, but vitamin D has this role of balancing immunity. It stimulates when needed and gives a brake on the immune system when necessary”, says the nutrologist.

According to him, it is a substance with a series of functions for the body, so it is easy to imagine that, if it is lacking, we will have problems in different areas of the body.