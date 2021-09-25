Why does working out a lot lose weight less than you think?

A new study on how physical exercise impacts the metabolism of human beings, published in the scientific journal Current Biology, indicates that the body naturally recovers at least 28% of the calories expended in training. This means that at the end of exercise, the amount of calories lost may be less than expected, which in turn impacts weight loss.

This is due to a phenomenon called “compensatory response in non-active energy expenditure”, say the researchers. “This suggestion has profound implications for the evolution of metabolism and human health. A long-term increase in physical activity does not directly translate into an increase in total energy expenditure because other components of the total energy expenditure itself may decrease the response.”

The group evaluated the metabolism of 1,754 adults, this included both the basal energy expenditure, which is the number of calories burned simply by being alive, even if inactive, and the total energy expenditure, which includes exercise and other movements, such as staying in walking, walking and moving around in general.

The expectation was that people who moved more would burn more calories, proportionately. However, the results suggest that there is a limit in the caloric expenditure achieved with physical activity. Most people seemed to be burning only 72% of what would be expected from their activity level. In people with a higher level of body fat, the compensation reached 50%.

The bottom line, the study suggests, is that people who overcompensate are more likely to accumulate body fat and have more difficulty losing weight. “Determining the causality of the relationship between energy compensation and adiposity will be essential to improve public health strategies in relation to obesity,” says the study, which did not examine food intake. Between 2017 and 2018, obesity in adults reached the rate of 42.4% in the United States according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).