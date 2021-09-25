Why Globo lost Paulista’s rights on Open TV

In a competition between four TVs, Globo made a proposal to keep Paulista on TV Aberta, but lost to Record. At the end of the process, it was SBT that had a fiercer dispute with Record for rights than the Rio station. Without the rights to TV Aberta, Globo analyzes a proposal for pay-per-view.

The State projects are products that are important to Globo because they occupy three months of the calendar. They are important for Open TV Sundays and to fill pay-per-view. Therefore, the station closes proposals for Paulista and Carioca.

At the same time, the broadcaster has cash limits. You understand that you cannot afford to pay any price for a product. With that, you have to set priorities. In this scenario of restrictions, the broadcaster’s focus is to prioritize national and international competitions.

Globo made a proposal for Paulista, but the value reached by competitors was above what it intended to pay. So it lost the competition.

The broadcaster is still analyzing whether it makes a proposal for Paulista’s pay per view. In Carioca, Globo made an offer only for these rights for the 2022 season. The state companies are important because, without them, the network has few games to offer in the Premiere in the first three months of the year. There will only be the Copa do Brasil.

In the case of Paulista, the broadcaster will analyze whether the ppv is worth it because of the packaging of games made in commercialization. 16 games have already been sold to Record, and another 16 to YouTube. There will also be a closed TV contract that will hardly be bought by SporTV. That is, there may be only a few games left to be made available in a closed package.

The loss of Paulista by Globo, therefore, is another sign of market change, with a greater number of platforms playing games, which generates a growth in values ​​for some competitions. He had lost both Libertadores and Carioca before. And it’s also the broadcaster’s need to focus its vault on specific targets.