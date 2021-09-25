Why vaccines are not the solution to end pandemics

by

  • Mario Fontán Vela and Pedro Gullón Tosio
  • The Conversation*

Covid-19 vaccines

Credit, Getty Images

Photo caption,

“We cannot focus on a vaccine for each new microorganism.”

In December 2020, the first vaccines against SARS-CoV-2 were approved.

Throughout the vaccination campaigns, the analyzes showed the high efficacy of these immunizers.

That hasn’t changed, even with the new variants. Vaccines remain essential when it comes to reducing the likelihood of severe forms of covid-19: hospitalization, ICU (Intensive Care Unit) admissions, and mortality.

As a result of these excellent results, the message of vaccines as a fundamental public health tool was disseminated, and the science behind their realization as the only way out of the current situation.