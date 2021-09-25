Will Janssen’s vaccine recipients need an additional dose? – News

According to data from Localiza SUS, in Brazil more than 4.5 million people were immunized with the Janssen anti-Covid vaccine, the pharmaceutical arm of Johnson & Johnson, the only one applied with just one dose in the country.

When the immunizing agent began to be distributed in June, the vaccination campaign had already covered the elderly, who, as well as the immunocompromised, are part of the recommendation made by the Ministry of Health for the application of an additional dose. There is no guidance in this regard for the general population who have been immunized with Janssen’s vaccine.

In August, the Anvisa (National Health Surveillance Agency) and the laboratory met to discuss the need for a booster dose for people vaccinated with the immunizing agent. According to the agency, there is still no conclusive data on the issue.

“The immunocompromised patients who received Janssen will have to take a booster dose. But, for the time being, no study is putting the need for the general population to take the second dose, in the case of Janssen’s vaccine, or the third, in the case of others”, says Juarez Cunha, president of SBIm (Brazilian Society of Immunizations).

Johnson & Johnson has released preliminary results from two early-stage studies that evaluated the effectiveness of a booster dose of the immunizer. According to the pharmacist, the second application increased antibody levels ninefold linkage in vaccinated people.

In this sense, the president of SBIm highlights that all anti-Covid vaccines showed more potent results after the application of an additional dose.

“One thing we have to remember is the trend of decreasing vaccine protection over time. Having a backup for the time being is not a recommendation, but at the moment it is not possible to say whether or not it is necessary.”

The doctor considers that it is necessary to “observe how the evolution will be [da imunidade], even because variants such as Delta may appear [que é mais transmissível]”.

“There are many variables that need to be taken into account when deciding to apply a booster dose.”

In addition, the expert adds that there is still no scenario that allows for the widespread application of additional doses, as vaccination has not progressed equally in all countries.

“We will need to improve vaccination coverage in all countries, including the poorest. Many did not reach even 5% of the vaccinated population. So it won’t help if we vaccinate 90% of Brazil if we have countries where coverage reaches 10%, because the virus will continue to circulate and new variants will appear that can escape the immune response, both natural and vaccine-induced,” explains Cunha .

Delta variant

Johnson & Johnson concluded, through a study carried out with eight people, that Janssen’s vaccine is effective against the Delta variant of the coronavirus. Another study, with 20 patients at the Beth Israel Medical Center at Harvard University, in the United States, showed similar results.

In the case of vaccines applied in two doses, such as Pfizer, AstraZeneca and CoronaVac, it was observed that only the first application is not able to neutralize the action of the strain in the body. It is noteworthy that, in this context, a person is only considered fully immunized 15 days after the application of the second dose.

What is known is that a vaccinated person can be infected by any of the variants, because no vaccine in application is able to prevent the contagion and transmission of the virus – the immunizing agents act to prevent the infection from developing severely and causing the death of the infected.