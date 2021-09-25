Winner of the Lotofácil da Independência has not yet appeared to withdraw the R$ 2.7 million prize in the

Monday to Box, the winner of the Lotofácil da Independência 2021 was not withdrawn, so the money is sent to the National Treasury for application in FIES – Financing Fund for Higher Education Students.

Caixa Econômica Federal raffled, on Saturday night (11/9), the Lotofácil da Independência. In the contest 2,320, accumulated in R$150 million, the following dozen came out: 02-01-24-06-09-15-13-12-22-03-21-23-25-17-05



The deadline for withdrawal is 90 days from the date of the draw.

Prize draw

The Lotofácil da Independência contest was held on Saturday (11/07) at Espaço Loterias Caixa, at the Tietê bus terminal, in the city of São Paulo. In all, 57 bets from 15 states and the Federal District will share the record prize of R$ 159.1 million – the biggest in the history of this type of lottery. Each of them is responsible for R$ 2,791,889.55.

Bets with 15 hits were registered in the DF (1) and in the following states: SP (18), PR (5), SC (5), BA (3), GO (3), MG (2), PA (2 ), RJ (2), CE (1), ES (1), MA (1), MS (1), MT (1), PE (1), SE (1), in addition to 9 bets on the Electronic Channel.

The dozens drawn in the 2,320 contest were: 01 – 02 – 03 – 05 – 06 – 09 – 12 – 13 -15 – 17 – 21 – 22 – 23 – 24 – 25.



This is the 10th edition of the special contest, which raffled off the biggest prize in the sport’s history. According to Caixa, the biggest prize so far had been R$124.9 million, in 2020. There were 50 winning bets last year, in 17 different states.

The collection of the contest also registered a record for the modality: R$517.4 million. According to Caixa, the result was 39% higher than the 2020 special contest, which raised R$373 million.

At Lotofácil, the single bet costs R$ 2.50 and the player must choose between 15 to 20 numbers among the 25 available.

The draws are held on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, and also on Saturdays, always at 8pm.

