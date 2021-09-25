With 6,300 confirmed cases of the Delta variant, Brazil registers 699 deaths in 24 h

Brazil registered 699 deaths and 19,438 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours. This Friday (23), the moving average of deaths was 584. The data are from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass). According to the Ministry of Health, the country has a total of 6,300 confirmed cases of the highly contagious Delta variant in 24 states and the Federal District.

The country has a total of 593,663 deaths and 21,327,616 infections by Covid-19 registered since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020.

Booster dose for healthcare professionals

The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, said this Friday (24), that the booster dose of the Covid-19 vaccine for health professionals was approved. The third dose will preferably be administered with Pfizer, for those who took the immunizing agent for more than six months. Read more.

Covid-19’s hidden impacts

Covid-19 presents itself as a big puzzle with several pieces out of place. Recent studies show an association of infection with inflammatory processes that can affect the heart, testicles, kidneys and brain. Understand what the ongoing researches on the subject say and what the risks of complications from the disease are. Read more.

Advancement in adolescent vaccination

While vaccination against Covid-19 advances in the country, a survey by the National Confederation of Municipalities (CNM) shows that the vaccination schedule of at least 63% of Brazilian cities already includes adolescents between 12 and 17 years old. The survey was released this Friday and had the participation of 2,200 city halls. Read more.

Mega vaccination in Rio

The city of Rio de Janeiro will have two days of a campaign that has been called “Mega Vaccination” against Covid-19. On Saturday (25), everyone aged 12 and over can guarantee their first dose. Read more.

Drop in admissions

The city of Rio de Janeiro has this Friday (24) 492 patients hospitalized with Covid-19 throughout the SUS network. This is the lowest number since April 2020. At the height of the pandemic, this total exceeded 1,500 people. The numbers were presented in the release of the weekly epidemiological bulletin, at the Operations and Resilience Center (COR-Rio). Read more.