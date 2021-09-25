With a delay of 2 months, Fiocruz reaches 100 million doses delivered

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) exceeded, this Friday (24), the delivery of 100 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccine against Covid-19 to the Ministry of Health.

The foundation’s goal is for the total number of doses to be delivered by July. The initial plan was to deliver 100.4 million between January and July and 110 million between August and December.

The input crisis, however, impacted the production pace of the BioManguinhos plant –which has been falling month by month– and, consequently, vaccine deliveries.

Fiocruz says it was hampered by the lack of ingredients needed to produce the vaccine. Shipments also came with less constancy than they expected.

In a statement, Fiocruz celebrated the milestone, saying that “the Foundation reaches approximately 101 million vaccines made available to the National Immunization Program (PNI) in just eight months, being a milestone in the institution’s performance in combating the pandemic.”

Delivery this Friday was 2 million doses, adding 4.5 million in the week. The target of 15 million doses delivered promised for September will hardly be achieved.

In practice, the plan was to deliver 210 million doses of the vaccine this year, which the numbers indicate will not happen.

To break two weeks of interruption of deliveries, Fiocruz began sending doses to the Ministry of Health throughout the week and not just on Fridays.

With fewer than 10 million doses delivered so far this month, the Foundation is relying on next week’s deliveries to reverse the drop in productivity. In August, only 11.4 million doses were delivered.

Alongside the formula of the Butantan Institute, which manufactures and distributes Coronavac, the formula chosen by Fiocruz, from AstraZeneca, was one of the first approved by the Ministry of Health and incorporated into the National Immunization Program.