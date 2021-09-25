With an eye on Libertadores, Atlético-MG goes to São Paulo to equal unbeaten record | hunch center

O São Paulo will receive the Atlético-MG at home, under pressure, with the difficult mission of holding the leader of the Brasileirão and touching the G-6 of the championship.

With an eye on the return game against Palmeiras, in the semifinals of the Libertadores this Tuesday, Galo will have to “turn the key” to the national championship if they want to extend the streak of 13 unbeaten games – in addition to the 7-point clearance in the leadership.

If they leave undefeated, Atlético-MG will equal the longest undefeated streak in its history in the competition, played in straight points. Feat was achieved in 2012, also under the command of coach Cuca.

Two defenses will be on the field that make life very difficult for opponents.

Saturday’s duel puts two safe defenses face to face – São Paulo is the second principal who suffers less submissions (8.4), but has only the 11th defensive resistance, with a goal conceded for every 10.5 contrary conclusions.

Atlético-MG is the second visitor with the least submissions (10.1) and has the sixth resistance to pressure, with one goal conceded for every 13.9 conclusions.

Hernán Crespo is under pressure from the fans for the position and will have a big challenge against Galo — Photo: Rubens Chiri

Offensive efficiency and volume

In attack, Atlético-MG is the fifth visitor who finishes the most (13.1), but has only the 12th visiting efficiency, with a goal scored every 11.1 submissions.

São Paulo, on the other hand, has the third main attack with fewer submissions (10.6) and to make matters worse, it needs 11.8 submissions to score a goal, only the 13th efficiency.

And then, the natural thing is the favoritism to be with the Minas Gerais team, which shouldn’t have an easy game.

There is a certain balance in the aerial game for the duel: São Paulo scored three of the last ten goals with high balls, while Atlético-MG made five of the last ten.

In defense, Tricolor took five of the last ten goals with aerial balls, the same performance as Galo.

Atlético-MG will need to pay attention to counterattacks because São Paulo have already had three at home, biggest homemade brand in Brasileirão, and Atlético-MG took three away from home, fourth worst mark defensive visitor.

Cuca could repeat the historic feat of 14 games without defeat at Brasileirão — Photo: Pedro Souza / Atlético

Atlético-MG is the second best visitor (7 V, 2 E, 2 D, 70%), with the fifth best attack (13 goals, average 1.18) and the third best defense (8 goals conceded, average 0.73).

São Paulo is the ninth home team of Brasileirão (3 W, 5 W, 2 D, 47%), with the 15th attack (9 goals, average 0.90), but with the sixth defense (8 goals conceded, average 0.80).

Probability of each result

São Paulo – 31.8%

tie – 28.2%

Atlético-MG – 40.0%