With Arrascaeta, Flamengo ends his preparation with an eye on the confrontation with América-MG

The expectation marked the final stretch of the preparation of the Flamengo for the confrontation with América-MG, which will take place this Sunday (26). In an activity held this Saturday morning (25), midfielder Arrascaeta returned to training well and showed himself in full recovery to be available to coach Renato Gaúcho. However, the presence of the Uruguayan among those related to the duel valid by the twenty-second round of the Brazilian Championship is still uncertain.

Coach Renato Gaúcho is considering the possibility of the 14 shirt being spared for the return game of the Copa Libertadores semifinal. The information is from journalist Venê Casagrande. Flamengo will face Barcelona de Guayaquil next Wednesday (29).

Arrascaeta trained this Saturday (@mcortesdasilva8/CRF)

The shirt 14 recovered from a left thigh injury during the victory over Palmeiras and did not play so much in the 1-0 loss to Grêmio, by the Brazilian, nor in the 2-0 victory in the semifinal of the Copa Libertadores, against Barcelona of Guayaquil. The tendency is for Flamengo to choose a mixed team for the match against Coelho.

In addition to Everton Ribeiro, defender David Luiz and full-back Isla tend to be spared. Goalkeeper Diego Alves and forward Gabigol can also be left out.