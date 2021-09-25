With expensive gasoline, Brazilians take risks with cooking gas in cars | Economy

Average gasoline price rises for the 8th week in a row at gas stations, shows ANP

On the Mercado Livre e-commerce platform, the kit for converting cars to LPG is sold for values ​​ranging from around R$ 500 to R$ 1,000, with the seller’s promise of savings of “30% in the city and 50 % on the road”.

The promised economy is not true, according to a calculation made by a finance professor at FGV (Fundação Getulio Vargas) and at PUC-SP (Pontifical Catholic University of São Paulo) at the request of BBC News Brasil. AND the illegal practice exposes the driver and passengers to a high risk of explosion.

In the Chamber of Deputies, a bill (PL 4217/19) that authorizes and, including vehicles, was approved by the Constitution and Justice Committee (CCJ) in August and is ready to go to a vote in the Plenary.

The project divides opinions in the gas sector. Representatives of the CNG (Vehicle Natural Gas) segment — a fuel that is different from LPG and can be used in automobiles legally — are opposed to the approval. They argue that she it can encourage clandestine conversion and, with the increase in demand, make cooking gas more expensive for families, since between 27% and 30% of the LPG consumed in Brazil is currently imported.

In August, the average price of a 13 kg gas cylinder was R$ 93, according to the ANP (National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels), but it was already above R$ 100 in several Brazilian states, such as Mato Grosso ( R$114), Rondônia (R$111), Amapá (R$109), Roraima (R$109) and Pará (R$102).

Representatives of LPG distributors, in turn, accuse the CNG sector of wanting to maintain market reserve and defend consumers’ freedom of choice, noting that the fuel is used in automobiles in Europe.

When contacted, Mercado Livre said that the sale of LPG kits on the platform is prohibited and that, as soon as they are identified, advertisements with this content are removed and the seller is notified. After the company’s response to BBC News Brasil, several advertisements were deleted.

‘Is it suitable for Uno car, year 92, carbureted?’

The ad says it is for “Gas LPG Bottle P13 Kit for Generator Boat Forklifts”, but the buyers’ questions and the seller’s answers leave no doubt: the main use intended by those who buy one of these kits is the clandestine conversion of automobiles.

“Good morning, serve [para] car one year 92 carbureted?” asks a buyer. “Hello, it will do,” he receives a reply.

“Kit for Saveiro injected”, asks another customer. “Which year and engine? Monopoint or 4 nozzles? Specify”, answers the seller.

“Good afternoon. Can I install this kit on a Chevette 1.6 gasoline engine? Thank you in advance”, asks a third party. “Yes you can” is the answer.

For those who ask about the savings obtained with the conversion, the answer is always the same: “Savings in R$ [reais], 30% city and 50% road, this is the average”, promises the seller.

In addition to the kit supposedly for forklifts — the only vehicle in which the use of LPG is authorized —, many other advertisements explicitly mention the vehicle model for which the product is intended: “Gas LPG Kit for P13 Vectra Year 98 Engine 2.2 8v”, ” Kit Gas LPG Cylinder P13 Doblo 1.3 16v 2005 Petrol”, “Gas LPG Cylinder Kit P13 Meriva 1.4 Flex”, were some of the examples available on Thursday (23/9).

The search for fuel economy is justified: according to the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics), gasoline accumulates an increase of 31% in the year, until August, and 39% in 12 months. Ethanol rose 41% between January and August and 62% in 12 months.

Nonetheless, conversion to LPG is illegal. Law 8176 of 1991 defines as a crime against the economic order the use of “liquefied petroleum gas in engines of any kind, saunas, boilers and swimming pool heating, or for automotive purposes”.

Resolution 673 of Contran (National Traffic Council) says that using cooking gas in cars is a serious infringement. A driver caught loses five points in his wallet, can be fined R$ 195.23 and have the vehicle impounded.

The violation is also described in article 230 of the Brazilian Traffic Code (CTB) and in ANP regulations (ANP Resolution No. 49 of 2016).

The clandestine conversion of vehicles to LPG was a common practice in Brazil in the 1980s, particularly in the outskirts, even though it was prohibited by Contran since 1986. The definition of use as a “crime against the economic order” happened in 1991, in the midst of the war from the Gulf, one of the main oil producing regions in the world — LPG is a derivative of oil.

Even after the ban, the practice continued in the 1990s. A 1998 report by Folha de S. Paulo, for example, reported that around 25,000 vehicles were running on cooking gas in the Irecê region, in the interior of Bahia.

“Vehicle owners argue that cooking gas is more economical. With a gas canister (13 kg), a vehicle owner can travel up to 170 km,” the report said. “The gas canister costs R$9 at the Irecê gas stations.”

Gas canister at R$ 9. Really, it was another time.

30% savings? Far from it!

And currently, is it worth doing the clandestine conversion with the cylinder above R$90?

Professor Fabio Gallo Garcia, from FGV and PUC-SP, is emphatic: it does not pay, neither from an economic point of view, nor from the point of view of the safety of drivers and passengers.

At the request of BBC News Brasil, the finance specialist estimated the cost per kilometer driven of different types of fuel, considering an average price of R$6.076 per liter for gasoline, R$4.704 per liter for ethanol, R$4.146 per cubic meter for CNG and R$ 16.12 per cubic meter for LPG (equivalent to R$ 98.33 per 13 kg cylinder).

According to the professor’s calculations, considering only the price of fuels, CNG — which is legally used in vehicles — generates savings per kilometer traveled of 51% in relation to gasoline and 56% in relation to ethanol. In terms of LPG — clandestine use — the economy is only 4.4% compared to gasoline and 13.5% compared to ethanol.

In other words: the economy is far from reaching the 30% or 50% promised by the Free Market kit seller.

As the savings per kilometer driven are lower, the payback time on the conversion investment is also worse for LPG, compared to CNG, estimates Gallo Garcia.

Considering the discount given by many states on the IPVA (Tax on the Ownership of Motor Vehicles) and the savings per kilometer traveled, a vehicle converted from gasoline to CNG recovers the investment of around R$5,000 in the conversion in just over 12 months, if you run 1,000 km per month.

As for LPG, considering a R$1,000 conversion kit, it would take 38 months for the investment to pay off, running 1,000 km per month.

“This confirms that the mentioned economy is not true. In addition to all risks”, concludes the professor.

As it is an illegal practice, there is no data on how many vehicles currently run on LPG in the country.

There are currently 2 million CNG vehicles, according to Abegás (Brazilian Association of Pipeline Gas Distributors), less than 5% of the fleet of about 46.2 million cars in circulation in Brazil, according to estimates by Sindipeças (Sindicato). National Vehicle Component Industry).

Gustavo Galiazzi, technical manager at Abegás, explains that LPG (bottled gas) is a mixture of two gases, propane and butane, in a ratio of about 50/50. It is obtained by refining oil.

CNG (natural gas for vehicles), in turn, is composed of almost 90% methane and is extracted directly from underground reservoirs.

From a physical point of view, LPG has more carbon molecules and natural gas has less. In practice, this means that LPG can be pressurized in the cylinder and it becomes liquid. Natural gas, on the other hand, has only one carbon molecule. As it is very light, it cannot be easily liquefied, which is why it is always marketed in a pipe.

“As CNG is lighter than air, in case of leakage, it dissipates easily. LPG is heavier than air, so when it leaks, it stays in the bottom of the trunk of the car”, says Galiazzi , noting that the autoignition temperature of CNG is much higher than that of LPG, which also makes natural gas safer than bottled gas for automotive use.

Sergio Bandeira de Mello, president of Sindigás (National Union of Liquefied Petroleum Gas Distributing Companies), agrees that clandestine conversion is dangerous, but claims that the legalized use and proper certification of automotive LPG is safe, as evidenced by the growth market in Europe.

“The greatest development in the use of LPG in the world is what is called Autogas, which is automotive LPG”, argues Mello. “Technically, in terms of safety, LPG is a spectacular engine fuel.”

According to data from Acea (the acronym in English for the European Association of Automobile Manufacturers), the registration of new vehicles powered by LPG grew 134% in the European Union in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year, to 59, 4 thousand units. The registration of new CNG vehicles grew 42% in the period, to 13.5 thousand.

Both markets, however, are quite small compared, for example, to electric vehicles, which added more than 400,000 new units in Europe in the period.

Bill in the Chamber

A bill in the House tries to take the use of LPG in engines from the scope of the workaround to legality.

Federal deputy Felício Laterça, a former police chief and currently at the PSL-RJ, says that the idea came from a friend of his, also a police officer.

“The motivation was my police experience. Often, we see certain situations that are criminalized to solve a problem that is not criminal,” says Laterça.

“A fellow civil police officer presented me with this problem and I said: this is it. Because, as a matter of economic policy, they banned the use of gas for boilers and engines, which is a completely strange and anomalous situation,” he says.

In his justification for the bill, the deputy argues that the law that defines the use of LPG in engines as a crime against the economic order “was drawn up [em] a context that called for measures to contain the consumption of petroleum derivatives”.

“Almost 30 years later, the current scenario contradicts the economic scenario at that time, registering a substantial increase in domestic oil production and considerable independence from imported LPG”, writes the former delegate.

Asked if there is a mistake in the argument, given that Brazil still imports between 27% and 30% of the LPG it consumes, Laterça says that gas production in the country is growing and that we will eventually reach autonomy.

However, what has been growing in Brazil is the production of natural gas (CNG), while the production of LPG is limited by the national oil refining capacity – the same reason why the country still imports other fuels, despite being self-sufficient in crude oil.

Sindigás supports the bill, but remembers that, even if it were approved, the use of LPG in vehicles would still be prohibited, due to Contran and ANP regulations.

“If someone is buying a kit to adapt to LPG, it means that it is competitive. Wouldn’t it be time to allow LPG to be used for any purpose and the consumer makes — with rules — the choice for the fuel he wants?”, questions Mello.