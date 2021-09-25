With one less, Vasco beats Brusque with a great goal from Nenê and breathes in Serie B – 24/09/2021

It was suffered, with an air of drama, but, finally, Vasco made peace with the victory and breathed in the series B table. Acting with one less since the end of the first half, Cruzmaltino had the talent of Nenê, who , with a great volley, guaranteed the result by 1-0 over Brusque in the city of Santa Catarina.

At 40 years old, the experienced midfielder – who terminated with Fluminense to return to São Januário – reached his second goal in three matches and has taken the lead for himself in this difficult attempt by Vasco to gain access to Serie A.

In the next round, Vasco host Goiás, on the second (27), in São Januário, and Brusque, who are fighting relegation, visit Brasil de Pelotas on the fourth (29).

Nene remains on Vasco’s team

Even at 40, Nenê is part of this Vasco team. With a technical quality far above the others, he led the limited team cruzmaltino and scored a great goal.

Ricardo Graça lost

The young Vasco defender, who was in the Olympic champion squad in Tokyo, had a bad game, as well as the entire defensive system. The defender was out of time on the ball and lost in the aerial balls.

Ex-vascaine

Who was on the field for Brusque was an old acquaintance of the Vasco fan, midfielder Jhon Cley. He had a good first half and gave the assistance of one of the disallowed goals of the Santa Catarina team, but he got tired in the second half and was substituted.

VAR nullifies two goals from Brusque. a doubtful

In the first half, the VAR was called and canceled two goals by Brusque. The first, at five minutes, happened after a leftover ball on the crossbar, where after hitting and rebounding, Nonato pushed inside. The line was drawn and after four minutes of review, an offside was appointed.

In the second, Jhon Cley played for Edu, who pushed into the net. The arbitration signaled an impediment in the field, the VAR was activated and the infraction was validated. However, when the images were released by the CBF to Sportv, it was noted that the line was drawn in the wrong way, at the feet of lateral Zeca instead of those of Leandro Castan.

VAR expels Matos and Castan revolt

In another dubious move, the VAR expelled Léo Matos on 43 minutes after the referee consulted the TV and estimated that Vasco’s right side intentionally hit Claudinho’s face with his elbow. On the way out of the field, the Vasco defender and captain, Leandro Castan, rebelled.

“What I see is nothing new. The VAR always harms Vasco. Against Vasco the VAR is a lion, in favor it’s a kitten. Now we’ll have to play with tied hands. We’ll have to play tennis, then. Soccer can’t be in touch now,” he roared to SporTV.

Nene’s great goal!

After finishing the first half with a bad performance and one less player, it was up to Nenê to bring relief to Vasco. On minute 10, Zeca made a cross from the right and Nenê caught the vein, left-handed, volleying, in the goalkeeper’s corner. Goal of the experienced midfielder cruzmaltino!

Brusque lost 3 points in STJD

Before the game, Brusque suffered a heavy blow. The team was punished with the loss of three points by the Superior Court of Sports Justice (STJD) for acts of racism against player Celsinho, from Londrina, in a game valid for Serie B.

Vasco party in Brusque

Even playing away from home, Vasco felt embraced since he arrived. With many fans in the city, the team was received with great celebration on the eve and on the day of the game at the hotel and on arrival at the stadium. The fans VasBrusque also organized an event at their headquarters with the presence of idols Roberto Dinamite and Acácio.

Young man who exchanged 15th birthday party for São Januário present

Among the fans present at the Augusto Bauer stadium was the young Nicoli Groh, who became a character in a UOL Esporte report today (24), remembering when she exchanged her 15th birthday party for a visit to São Januário.

BRUSQUE 0 X 1 VASCO

Local: Augusto Bauer, in Brusque (SC)

Hour: 9:30 pm (Brasilia time)

Referee: Savio Pereira Sampaio (DF)

Assistants: Daniel Henrique da Silva Andrade (DF) and José Reinaldo Nascimento Júnior (DF)

VAR: Adriano Milczvski (DF)

Yellow cards: Éverton Alemão, Zé Mateus (BRU); Nene, Fernando Diniz (VAS)

Red cards: Leo Matos (VAS)

Goals: Nene, at 10 minutes of the second half (VAS)

Brusque: Ruan Carneiro, Toty (Toni), Claudinho (Ianson), Éverton Alemão and Airton; Rodolfo, Nonato (Edilson), Zé Mateus and Jhon Cley (Diego Mathías); Garcez and Edu. Technician: Waguinho Days.

Vasco: Vanderlei, Léo Matos, Ricardo Graça, Leandro Castan and Zeca; Bruno Gomes, Marquinhos Gabriel and Nenê (Figueiredo); Morato (Walber), Gabriel Pec (Romulo) and Germán Cano (Daniel Amorim). Technician: Fernando Diniz.