“With the Armed Forces, there is no reason to doubt electronic voting”

President Jair Bolsonaro defended the integrity of electronic voting after the inclusion of the Armed Forces in a transparency commission for the 2022 elections, created by the Superior Electoral Court (TSE). In an interview with Veja magazine, published this Friday (24), Bolsonaro said that “with the Armed Forces participating, you have no reason to doubt electronic voting”.

“The Armed Forces will pledge your name, there is no reason to doubt. I even praise the [presidente do TSE, Luís Roberto] Barroso, regarding this idea — as long as the institutions participate in all phases of the process,” he said, when asked if he would accept the rejection of the printed vote by Congress.

The Election Transparency Commission, cited by the president, was announced by Barroso on 9 September. It will be composed of technology specialists, inspection bodies and representatives of civil entities, who will be able to monitor the procedures for preparing the electronic voting machines. Heber Garcia Portella, Army General and Cyber ​​Defense Commander of the Armed Forces, will be the Armed Forces representative on the commission.

Still, Bolsonaro has returned to supporting the print vote and calling for more transparency in the elections. “Why are banks investing tens of millions to increasingly prevent hackers from breaking in and wreaking havoc on their bank? Technology changes. What am I asking for? Transparency.” Then, he provoked: “If Lula is doing so well, as Datafolha says, why not guarantee his election with the printed vote?”.

During the interview, the president denied that there would be a coup in the country. “From here to there, the chance of a coup is zero. From then on, we see that this possibility always exists,” he said, referring to the opposition’s pressure for his impeachment, which, in his view, was weakened by him. have popular support.

Regarding the crisis with the Judiciary, the Chief Executive acknowledged that, during his speech on Avenida Paulista, on 7 September, he “exaggerated in some things” and that they “expected” that he would “kick the stick out of the tent”. “They wanted me to do something outside the four lines. And we have instruments inside the four lines to lead Brazil.”

“Research is one thing, reality is another”

The president also spoke about former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, who is currently leading polls on voting intentions. “Research is one thing, reality is another,” Bolsonaro argued, saying that when he governed the country, the PT “wasted horribly” and “had no problems with the Parliament”, because “it sold out everything”.

“Today it’s completely different, I’m taking a record of time to test André Mendonça, something that didn’t happen in the past. It was a very different Executive-Legislative relationship than it is today. There’s no subdivision here”.

In another moment of the interview, he said that he doubts “that the PT would be reelected with the budget” that his government has. “For sure they would break the spending ceiling.”

When asked if Lula was the preferred opponent for next year’s elections, Bolsonaro said he “doesn’t care about it”, but added: “The only satisfaction I have [como presidente], one of the few, is knowing that there isn’t a communist sitting in that chair, only this one.” Bolsonaro also reinforced that he intends to run for re-election in 2022.

“Mourão would be a good senator”

The Chief Executive said that if he runs in 2022, the tendency is for him to look for another ticket partner, someone who can help him win votes. “Mourão doesn’t have the political experience. Practically zero. And once he’s old, it’s harder to learn things. But in my opinion, he’d be a good senator,” he said, pondering that the “gate is not closed yet” for the current vice .

no defined party

When asked if he already has a party in view to join, Bolsonaro cited possibilities of joining the PP, PL, Republicans and PTB. “I will not run away from being with these parties, talking to them.”

“I didn’t do anything wrong” in the pandemic

Bolsonaro defended his actions during the fight against the pandemic in Brazil and stated that inflation is one of the consequences of the containment policies, implemented by governors and mayors, to different degrees, during times of increase in Covid-19 cases.

“Today there are studies that show that those who are walking towards death due to coronaviruses are the obese and those who are terrified. I said this at the beginning of last year. Everyone gained weight while staying at home,” he said.

The president also said again that he supports early treatment with hydroxychloroquine and that a taboo on the subject has been created. “You’ve never heard that in the Amazon region people die fighting malaria because of hydroxychloroquine.”

Regarding Covid-19’s CPI, Bolsonaro said that the inquiry commission “has no credibility” and that “history will show that the concrete, economic measures we took, helping states and municipalities with resources, saved people.”

When asked about the delay in buying vaccines against Covid-19, he cited a provision in the contract proposed by Pfizer, in which the drugmaker would not be responsible for the side effects of its product. “If it starts to have adverse side effects, whose responsibility is it? Would you forgive me? No, right? So you have to be responsible”, he explained, adding that Coronavac “has no credibility” and that taking the vaccine is a personal decision . “My wife, for example, decided to take it in the United States. I didn’t take it.”

“I recognize that the cost of living has increased a lot”

The chief executive acknowledged that the cost of living “has grown a lot” in Brazil, “beyond reasonable”, but said he sees “perspectives for improvement in the future”. On the other hand, he stated that he will not fix or hold prices, such as gasoline.

Bolsonaro also commented that he will not fire Economy Minister Paulo Guedes. “Who am I going to put there? I would have to put someone on the opposite line to his, because otherwise it would be changing six for half a dozen. He would start spending, and inflation is already around 9%, the dollar at R$ 5.30 “he said, when asked if Guedes remains inadmissible.

“Inflation has reached everyone, but the best way for us to seek normality and lower inflation is the free market,” he added, also saying that, if it weren’t for the pandemic, the Brazilian economy would be “flying”.

“You can only have the website removed after the contradictory”

Asked about the Provisional Measure that amended the Civil Rights Framework for the Internet, which was overturned by the Supreme Court (STF) and rejected by the Senate, Bolsonaro said that the issue needs to be addressed urgently, “given what is happening in Brazil”, as the inquiry of fake news.

“You can only have the website removed after the adversary proceeding and a lawsuit. You cannot monocratically exclude anyone with a stroke of the pen”, he argued. “The goal of social media is freedom. You will stop visiting my Facebook page if I write nonsense, you will enjoy it and it has to be that way.”