With the end of vaccination by age, the City of Rio is now seeking 227,000 in the recap offering a ‘choice’ of vaccine

RIO — Started on May 31, vaccination against Covid-19 by age in the city of Rio ended this Friday. After 481 days, the municipality reached 96.8% of its vaccinated population (people aged 12 and over) with at least one dose of the vaccine and 61% with full immunization. Now, the city will do the recap for latecomers – 227,000 Cariocas who missed the date of the first dose or the second, according to the Covid-19 panel of the city – with a large joint effort this Saturday. To encourage immunization, the unvaccinated will even have the right to a practice that city authorities have always condemned: the choice of vaccine. The Municipal Health Department (SMS) will let the person opt for CoronaVac, AstraZeneca or Pfizer, as announced by the incumbent, Daniel Soranz, at the press conference for the dissemination of the city’s 38th epidemiological bulletin, this Friday.

“This is one of the few occasions when we will have all three major vaccines available at the posts. Who is with delayed immunization will be able to choose which vaccine to take tomorrow exceptionally – announced Soranz.

The recap of the first dose is for all people aged 12 and over, and the second for all ages. In the latter case, the city hopes to receive 80,000 arrears on Saturday. Expectations collide, however, with another mark of the immunization campaign: the shortage of vaccine. According to Soranz, critical of the logistics of distribution of doses by the Ministry of Health, current stocks of the three immunizers should not last longer than this Saturday.

Covid-19: Late for the first dose, you can ‘choose’ vaccine in this Saturday’s recap in Rio, says secretariat

The practice of “choosing” the immunizing agent was historically criticized by the municipal administration, especially in contexts of scarcity. However, since last month, the city has changed the tone on the subject on specific occasions, with the aim of encouraging vaccination. It was for this reason, for example, that in mid-August the secretariat decided to release the application of the second from Pfizer on those who took the first from AstraZeneca. This decision was also due to the reduction in forecasts for delivery of bottles by the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), manufacturer of the immunizing agent AstraZeneca in Brazil.

Pfizer range reduction

Yesterday, the city of Rio announced that it must reduce the interval of the Pfizer vaccine next week for people aged 40 years and over. The information was provided by Mayor Eduardo Paes on Twitter and confirmed by Daniel Soranz at the press conference of the 38th epidemiological bulletin. So far, Pfizer’s vaccine gap has been reduced only to those over 50, for whom the time frame between the two doses is 21 days. The municipal Health Department has not yet said what will be the new deadline between injections of the immunizing agent for the 40-year-old.

“We’re closing the calculations, closing the last details. But we’ll probably reduce Pfizer’s vaccine range to the 40-plus age group next week,” Soranz said during the interview.

The secretary was asked about the matter after Mayor Eduardo Paes, who did not participate in the press conference, published the news on Twitter. “How exciting to see 12/13 year old kids getting vaccinated with their parents. Good to know that ignorance, flat land and denial don’t prosper! Tomorrow is a day of super recap! Don’t miss out on getting vaccinated. And next week we must reduce the interval between vaccine doses!” he wrote.

Still at the press conference, minutes before the publication of Paes, Soranz said that the possible anticipation of the second dose for new age groups would depend on the delivery of remittances by the Ministry of Health.

“The anticipation may happen if the ministry delivers enough doses,” he said.

Epidemiological situation

Covid-19 indicators maintained the downward trend for the third consecutive week, according to the 38th epidemiological bulletin of the city of Rio, released by the city on Friday. And, for the first time since the beginning of the publication of the bulletins, in January of this year, all 33 Administrative Regions (ARs) of the municipality dropped to a moderate risk level (yellow) of disease transmission. Last week, three RAs were still classified as high risk (orange): Copacabana, Centro and Tijuca.

According to the Municipal Health Department, the downward trend in hospitalizations remains in the city. Between epidemiological weeks 33 (August 15th to 21st) and 37 (September 12th to 18th), there was a 42% reduction in new admissions. There were 609 in the first reference period, against 361 in the last.

The reduction is also indicated by the number of confirmed cases — an indicator more prone to update delays. In addition, this week, the weekly number of new deaths, which until the last bulletin remained stable, began to indicate a decline.

— The reduction of deaths always takes a little while, arriving around 20 to 30 days later. Now, we see that this indicator has already reversed, it is already beginning to show a reduction — informed the undersecretary of Health Surveillance, Márcio Henrique Garcia.

Also according to the city, Rio now has less than 500 hospitalized for severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG), and the waiting list for beds remains zero.

“The pandemic isn’t over yet, but we have a calmer scenario and we hope it stays that way,” Garcia said.

According to the city’s Covid-19 panel, the city’s moving average of deaths from the disease stands at 68 confirmations per day, up 6% from the 14-day average. The slight high is not confirmed in practice, according to the city. In recent weeks, the numbers of daily notifications across the state have been compromised due to an update in the system used by municipalities to report cases of Covid-19, the e-SUS Notifica. The change caused a boom in the records, and some of them refer to cases that occurred at other times. The secretariat’s assessment is based on another data, the number of deaths by date of occurrence. This is a more accurate indicator, but more vulnerable to delays.

— (The increase in records of deaths in the state) It is totally different from what we have in the epidemiological panorama of hospitalization, and deaths are a reflection of hospitalization. There is no record of an increase in cases or deaths, but we remain very attentive – informed the municipal secretary of Health, Daniel Soranz. “We’re in the best-case scenario of the entire pandemic.

According to him, the number of hospitalizations for the disease in the city is at its lowest level since April 2020. Other indicators available on the city hall panel are also falling, but have already reached lower levels this year.

There is, for example, a 62% reduction in cases of severe acute respiratory syndrome (SRAG) and flu syndrome reported in the city between epidemiological weeks 32 and 37. There were 19,982 occurrences in the last reference week, against 53,173 cases in week 32. But the total for week 37 is greater than that for week 6 (February 7-13, 2021), which had the smallest sum of occurrences of 2021: 13,613.

In public emergency and urgent care networks, care for cases of this type has an updated moving average of 288 records per day, a reduction of 18% compared to two weeks ago. As in the case of the other indicator, the drop is confirmed, but it does not reach the lowest level of the year. On February 12th, the average reached 220 daily notifications.

Driven by the completion of vaccination of cariocas aged 12 and over, however, the city is based on the recent improvement in indicators to promote the greatest relaxation of restrictions already authorized since the arrival of Covid-19. Last week, open-air events for up to 500 people were released, as was public presence in stadiums, although limited to 50% capacity and open only to fully vaccinated people.

In addition, the secretariat said on Friday that it had authorized six test events to be held in the coming months. Among them, as GLOBO revealed, are parties and festivals without the mandatory use of masks or distance.

Data

Researcher at Fiocruz’s Institute for Scientific and Technological Communication and Information in Health (Icict-Fiocruz), epidemiologist Diego Xavier says that the official data provided by the city hall are not enough to be able to say without doubt that the deaths by Covid-19 in the city They fell.

— When we look at numbers of deaths by Covid-19, we have two pieces of data: deaths by disclosure date (ie when that death was recorded) and deaths by event date (ie when that death actually happened). This second indicator is correct, but it is later. The person who dies today can only be registered in two weeks, for example. Therefore, considering only official data, it is still too early to establish that deaths have actually fallen, especially with the problems of damming in recent days. The best thing would be to try to compensate for this delay with available projection techniques — he evaluates.

Member of the Analytical Methods in Epidemiological Surveillance group at Fiocruz (Mave-Fiocruz), researcher Leonardo Bastos develops, in partnership with the Covid-19 BR Observatory, a technique for updating data based on the behavior of the numbers of records throughout the pandemic, called nowcasting. The latest weekly analysis of the study showed that there is a trend towards a reduction in deaths from the disease in the state, but, according to Bastos, it is not enough to support the release of unmasked test events, as the city government announced.

— It is good that vaccination is required from those who attend the event, but the vaccine does not prevent transmission. Our current scenario is adequate for thinking about test events, but we need to maintain non-pharmacological measures, such as the use of masks. The restrictions need to be gradually removed – he says.