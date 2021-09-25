With the high Selic, investors have opportunities in debentures and CRA

Whenever there is an increase in the perception of risk in the markets, investors turn to opportunities in fixed income, benefited by the increase in the Selic rate this Wednesday (22). The Central Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (Copom) increased the rate to 6.25% per year.

Read too

The current scenario is one of rising interest rates, especially in longer maturities, as a reaction to local issues, such as worsening inflation indicators and political-institutional tensions, indicate reports by Ágora Investimentos and Bradesco BBI.

Although investments in government bonds are a first alternative, there is a sea of ​​options in private fixed income to be considered, according to Ricardo França, an analyst at Ágora Investimentos. The specialist emphasizes, however, that the selection of assets should not be based on profitability, but rather be based on criteria such as maturity, the health of the issuing company and a balanced risk-return ratio.

According to the monthly report of Ágora Investimentos and Bradesco BBI, signed by França, José Cataldo, analysis strategist, and Luiza Mussi, investment analyst, the five choices of the month in the segment are CRA SLC Agrícola, Debenture Light, CRA Minerva , CRA Suzano and DEB Cteep.

Among these, there are options paying IPCA + 4.75% within ten years, a rate slightly above an NTN-B for a similar period. There is also a security that pays IPCA + 5.30%, but with a much longer term (maturity in 2044). (See analysts’ selected options in the table below).

In an interview with broadcast, França explained that a diversified portfolio in private fixed income is interesting, alternating bonds with shorter maturities, such as 2023, or longer ones, such as 2044, and with different indexes, such as CDI and IPCA. “We want to show investors that there are different options even within the fixed income universe”, he says. “The comeback [do título] it is not the only criterion, because a higher return is linked to a higher risk, and our proposal is to find balanced options.”

França adds that 2022 is an election year, so volatility for assets is already expected. The Ágora analyst points out that fluctuations in profitability can come – and probably will – even in fixed income investments. “In general, for those investors looking for fixed income, especially the more conservative ones, we suggest taking the bond to maturity, so that they do not face the volatility of the interest curve and have ensured the proposed return”, he says.

France says, however, that good opportunities could come along the way and some more confident investors can make money by selling the assets before maturity. “But ‘trading’ fixed income in the short term is not so simple and does not match the profile of investors seeking this investment”, he says.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better