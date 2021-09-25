Without Diego Costa and Keno, Atltico lists related to the game with So Paulo

O
athletic
released, on the afternoon of this Friday (24), the
list
of athletes
related
to face the
So Paulo
, at 9 pm this Saturday (25), in Morumbi, in the city of São Paulo. Leader of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, with 45 points, the Rooster will have Tch Tch absences,
Diego Costa
and
keno
in the compromise for the 21st round.
The defensive midfielder Tch Tch is suspended for having received the third yellow card in the victory of Alvinegra by 3-0 against Sport, last Saturday (18th). In any case, the athlete could no longer play against So Paulo because he was on loan from the São Paulo team to the Minas Gerais club.
For his part, forward Diego Costa is working to recover from a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. He had to be replaced at 10min of the second half in the duel against Palmeiras, for the Copa Libertadores da America, on Tuesday (21) – complaining of a lot of pain in the region.
Finally, striker Keno, who has been Rooster’s reserve this season, will be low due to a virus. The young striker Svio, aged 17, who had been playing in Atltico’s youth divisions, reappears as an option on the list.
Related to So Paulo x Atltico
-
goalkeepers
: Everson and Rafael
-
Sides
: Arana, Dod, Guga and Mariano
-
defenders
: Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Rver
-
steering wheels
: Allan, Alan Franco, Jair, Neto and Zaracho
-
Socks
: Caleb, Hyoran, Nacho Fernndez and Nathan
-
attackers
: Hulk, Sasha, Svio and Vargas
This Saturday, Atltico will face the 12th place in the Brazilian Nationals and seek, at Morumbi, to expand their lead in the lead. At the moment, Galo is seven points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras and 11 points ahead of Flamengo, in third place.