Without Diego Costa and Keno, Atltico lists related to the game with So Paulo

Atltico released list of related to face So Paulo; Rooster having Tch Tch, Diego Costa and Keno casualties (Photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico)

O



athletic



released, on the afternoon of this Friday (24), the



list



of athletes



related



to face the



So Paulo



, at 9 pm this Saturday (25), in Morumbi, in the city of São Paulo. Leader of the Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, with 45 points, the Rooster will have Tch Tch absences,



Diego Costa



and



keno



in the compromise for the 21st round.

The defensive midfielder Tch Tch is suspended for having received the third yellow card in the victory of Alvinegra by 3-0 against Sport, last Saturday (18th). In any case, the athlete could no longer play against So Paulo because he was on loan from the São Paulo team to the Minas Gerais club.

For his part, forward Diego Costa is working to recover from a muscle injury in the back of his left thigh. He had to be replaced at 10min of the second half in the duel against Palmeiras, for the Copa Libertadores da America, on Tuesday (21) – complaining of a lot of pain in the region.

Finally, striker Keno, who has been Rooster’s reserve this season, will be low due to a virus. The young striker Svio, aged 17, who had been playing in Atltico’s youth divisions, reappears as an option on the list.

Related to So Paulo x Atltico



goalkeepers



: Everson and Rafael

: Everson and Rafael Sides



: Arana, Dod, Guga and Mariano

: Arana, Dod, Guga and Mariano defenders



: Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Rver

: Alonso, Igor Rabello, Nathan Silva and Rver steering wheels



: Allan, Alan Franco, Jair, Neto and Zaracho

: Allan, Alan Franco, Jair, Neto and Zaracho Socks



: Caleb, Hyoran, Nacho Fernndez and Nathan

: Caleb, Hyoran, Nacho Fernndez and Nathan attackers



: Hulk, Sasha, Svio and Vargas

This Saturday, Atltico will face the 12th place in the Brazilian Nationals and seek, at Morumbi, to expand their lead in the lead. At the moment, Galo is seven points ahead of vice-leader Palmeiras and 11 points ahead of Flamengo, in third place.