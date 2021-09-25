Woman goes to the shelter to adopt animal and finds dog missing two years ago

A woman found the dog that had been missing for two years while visiting a homeless animal shelter.

Aisha Nieves had lost Kovu, a pit bull mixed with a rottweiler, in May 2019 and was looking for a new dog for her two children.

While searching the adoption page at the Lehigh County Humane Society shelter, Aisha had a surprise: she found Kovu among the animals available for adoption.

“I thought, ‘It can’t be him.’ Then I saw the little scar in one eye from when he was hit by a gate. So I said, ‘Oh my God, this is my baby, this is the Kovu!”, Aisha told The Morning Call.

The dog was first adopted by the woman when she was just a 7-week-old puppy. Two weeks after the disappearance, Kovu was found in poor health and washed to the shelter.

“He needed to be treated for fleas, he was missing hair on the hind end and he had an inflammation. He was treated with antibiotics and bathed in a special shampoo. He stayed in our shelter for about four months and then was adopted by a family on October 25, 2019,” said LCHS director of development, Deirdre Snyder.

Aisha and Kovu’s reunion was emotional. When he found her, the dog recognized her and jumped on top of the former owner.

“He just jumped on me and we started kissing and hugging. He sat down, and I said, ‘Yes buddy, you’re going home. I’m sorry this happened. I’ll never lose you again,'” he recalled Aisha.