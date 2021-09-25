Woman goes to the shelter to adopt new dog and finds pet lost 2 years ago

Losing a pet is always a very sad and distressing situation, but in June a tutor managed to find her dog that had been missing two years ago while looking for a new companion.

Aisha Nieves lives in Pennsylvania, United States, and had as a best friend her pet, called Kovu. However, in 2019, the little one ran away from home after a driver knocked down the fence at the family’s house in a car accident.

The young woman desperately looked for the puppy. “He was my baby. He went with me everywhere and slept with me in bed”, reported Aisha to the WFMZ newspaper. She even looked at the shelter in the region, but received no sad news.

“I showed them a picture and they said, ‘Oh, this is Ash. He was adopted a while ago’”.

Kovu puppy, in 2019 (Photo: Reproduction/WFMZ)

Reencounter

Two years passed, and even with two other dogs in the house, Aisha kept thinking about Kovu. One day, Aisha was looking at photos from an animal shelter catalog, looking for a new pet, when she saw…

“He had a scar above his right eye. It’s not that visible now, but in the photo you could see it,” says Aisha.

Photo: Reproduction / WFMZ

Nervousness seized the woman: would Kovu remember her? But one look at the other made the nostalgia clear.

“We looked at each other, I saw his smile, he soon started wagging his tail. As soon as he started to get close, he started screaming and jumping at me”. To her, it was as if they had never been apart.