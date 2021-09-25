Women’s Brazilian Final opposes 100% of Corinthians in the Arena and Palmeiras fast in classics | Brazilian female

Two brands will be at stake in the big decision of the Brazilian Women’s Championship between Corinthians and palm trees , this Sunday, at 9 pm, at Neo Química Arena.

With a tie for the three-time championship – the second in a row, Timão defends the use of 100% in Itaquera. The Palestrinas, on the other hand, challenge a classic writing to dream of the unprecedented title.

O SportTV transmits the decision, and the ge tracks in Real Time.

1 of 2 Corinthians was the 2020 Brazilian Champion in the Arena — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF Corinthians was the 2020 Brazilian Champion at the Arena — Photo: Lucas Figueiredo/CBF

Corinthians’ women’s team has played six times at the Arena since 2018, with six victories – most of the home matches are played at Parque São Jorge.

There are two titles commemorated at Neo Química Arena: São Paulo in 2019 and Brasileiro in 2020. In the current edition, it will be the premiere at the venue. See the history:

2018 Brazilian – Corinthians 4 x 1 San Francisco-BA

São Paulo 2019 – Corinthians 3 x 0 São Paulo (final)

São Paulo 2020 – Corinthians 4 x 0 Taubaté

2020 Brazilian – Corinthians 2 x 1 Grêmio (quarter finals)

2020 Brazilian Championship – Corinthians 3 x 0 Palmeiras (semifinal)

2020 Brazilian Championship – Corinthians 4 x 2 Avaí Kinderman (final)

If the numbers at Neo Química Arena play in Corinthians’ favor, Palmeiras will need to end a ten-game fasting period in classic matches to reverse the Alvinegra advantage.

Since making 3-0 against São Paulo, on November 4, 2020, for Paulista, the team has accumulated six draws and four defeats when facing Corinthians, São Paulo or Santos.

Corinthians 1 x 1 Palm Trees

Santos 0 x 0 Palms

1 x 1 palm trees São Paulo

Palm trees 0 x 1 Corinthians

Santos 1 x 0 Palms

Palm trees 1 x 1 Corinthians

Corinthians 3 x 0 Palmeiras (semifinal)

Palmeiras 0 x 0 Corinthians (semifinal)

Corinthians 2 x 2 Palmeiras (semifinal)

Palmeiras 0 x 1 Corinthians (semifinal)

2 of 2 Palmeiras challenges fasting in classics to dream of a title — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras Palmeiras challenges fasting in classics to dream of a title — Photo: Fabio Menotti/Palmeiras

Since Derby was played again in women’s football, in 2020, Palmeiras has yet to beat Corinthians. There are three alvinegro triumphs and four equals.

As they came out ahead by making 1-0 in the first final, at Allianz Parque, Corinthians plays for a draw to be champion.