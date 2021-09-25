Worlds 2021: Players who played the most editions of the LoL Worlds

In October 2021 we will have Worlds 2021, the 11th edition of the World of LoL. Ten years have passed since the first version of the tournament, the League of Legends World Championship is, today, one of the main sports competitions on the planet and many players have had the chance to compete in it.

Two weeks before the start of Worlds 2021, let’s remember the players who most competed for the World of LoL.

Players who played the most in the Worlds

For starters, let’s count the players who made the most to the Worlds, including just who will play in the 2021 edition. So that the list doesn’t get too long, let’s consider players with at least four participations.

See which players played the most in the LoL Worlds:

Jensen: 7x – 2015 (C9), 2016 (C9), 2017 (C9), 2018 (C9), 2019 (TL), 2020 (TL), 2021 (TL)

– 2015 (C9), 2016 (C9), 2017 (C9), 2018 (C9), 2019 (TL), 2020 (TL), 2021 (TL) faker: 6x – 2013 (SKT), 2015 (SKT), 2016 (SKT), 2017 (SKT), 2019 (SKT or T1)

– 2013 (SKT), 2015 (SKT), 2016 (SKT), 2017 (SKT), 2019 (SKT or T1) CoreJJ: 6x – 2016 (SSG), 2017 (SSG), 2018 (Gen.G), 2019 (TL), 2020 (TL), 2021 (TL)

– 2016 (SSG), 2017 (SSG), 2018 (Gen.G), 2019 (TL), 2020 (TL), 2021 (TL) Maple: 6x – 2013 (Gamania Bears), 2015 (FW), 2016 (FW), 2017 (FW), 2018 (FW), 2021 (PSG Talon)

– 2013 (Gamania Bears), 2015 (FW), 2016 (FW), 2017 (FW), 2018 (FW), 2021 (PSG Talon) Def: 6x – 2014 (Samsung Blue), 2015 (EDG), 2016 (EDG), 2018 (KT), 2020 (DRX), 2021 (HLE)

– 2014 (Samsung Blue), 2015 (EDG), 2016 (EDG), 2018 (KT), 2020 (DRX), 2021 (HLE) Perkz: 6x – 2016 (G2), 2017 (G2), 2018 (G2), 2019 (G2), 2020 (G2), 2021 (C9)

– 2016 (G2), 2017 (G2), 2018 (G2), 2019 (G2), 2020 (G2), 2021 (C9) Xiaohu: 5x – 2016 (RNG), 2017 (RNG), 2018 (RNG), 2019 (RNG), 2021 (RNG)

– 2016 (RNG), 2017 (RNG), 2018 (RNG), 2019 (RNG), 2021 (RNG) Ruler: 5x – 2016 (SSG), 2017 (SSG), 2018 (Gen.G), 2020 (Gen.G), 2021 (Gen.G)

– 2016 (SSG), 2017 (SSG), 2018 (Gen.G), 2020 (Gen.G), 2021 (Gen.G) Meiko: 5x – 2015 (EDG), 2016 (EDG), 2017 (EDG), 2018 (EDG), 2021 (EDG)

– 2015 (EDG), 2016 (EDG), 2017 (EDG), 2018 (EDG), 2021 (EDG) Ming: 4x – 2017 (RNG), 2018 (RNG), 2019 (RNG), 2021 (RNG)

– 2017 (RNG), 2018 (RNG), 2019 (RNG), 2021 (RNG) Kaiwing: 4x – 2017 (HKA), 2019 (HKA), 2020 (PSG Talon), 2021 (PSG Talon)

– 2017 (HKA), 2019 (HKA), 2020 (PSG Talon), 2021 (PSG Talon) Unified: 4x – 2017 (HKA), 2019 (HKA), 2020 (PSG Talon), 2021 (PSG Talon)

– 2017 (HKA), 2019 (HKA), 2020 (PSG Talon), 2021 (PSG Talon) Bwipo: 4x – 2018 (FNC), 2019 (FNC), 2020 (FNC), 2021 (FNC)

– 2018 (FNC), 2019 (FNC), 2020 (FNC), 2021 (FNC) Hylissang: 4x – 2018 (FNC), 2019 (FNC), 2020 (FNC), 2021 (FNC)

– 2018 (FNC), 2019 (FNC), 2020 (FNC), 2021 (FNC) scout: 4x – 2016 (EDG), 2017 (EDG), 2018 (EDG), 2021 (EDG)

– 2016 (EDG), 2017 (EDG), 2018 (EDG), 2021 (EDG) Evi: 4x – 2017 (Rampage), 2018 (DFM), 2019 (DFM), 2021 (DFM)

– 2017 (Rampage), 2018 (DFM), 2019 (DFM), 2021 (DFM) Zven: 4x – 2015 (Origen), 2016 (G2), 2017 (G2), 2021 (C9)

All of the above players will play in the LoL Worlds in 2021, but if we were to consider an overall ranking, including unranked players, we would have the following top 10 players who played the most in the Worlds:

Doublelift – 8 appearances

Jensen – 7 appearances

Sneaky – 7 Appearances

ClearLove – 6 appearances

CoreJJ – 6 appearances

Deft – 6 appearances

Faker – 6 Appearances

Impact – 6 appearances

Karsa – 6 apparitions

Maple – 6 appearances

From everyone on the list above, faker he is the biggest winner, as he was champion in three of the five times he played in the Worlds so far. Also, it’s worth remembering, he made it to the 2017 Grand Final where he tried for his fourth title, but was defeated by the Samsung Galaxy. See Worlds 2021 player nationality list.

Worlds 2021 is approaching

This year’s LoL Worlds will be held in Iceland’s capital, Reykyavik, as were the MSI and Valorant Masters, also in 2021. Due to the pandemic, China had to give up the tournament and will not be able to hold it, as was predicted previously.

The Brazilian team RED Canids Kalunga, was drawn in group A, along with teams like LNG and Hanwha Life. See how the teams in the RED group performed in 2021.

The Brazilian team RED Canids Kalunga, was drawn in group A, along with teams like LNG and Hanwha Life. See how the teams in the RED group performed in 2021.

The first game of the pack will be on the 5th, against the infinity.