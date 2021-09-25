Xbox consoles are turning off by themselves in some sports games; Microsoft investigates

In addition to the consoles shutting down, some games have closed out of nowhere.

Some Xbox owners have reported crashing or game crashing issues. in the last few days. These problems are happening mainly in sports games like NBA 2K22. In a post on the 14th of this month, the Xbox Support Twitter profile said it was aware of and working on a solution..

Even though Microsoft has been aware of it for at least 10 days, the issue still persists. Some recent comments even say that their consoles keep shutting down or the game shutting down. In the vast majority of cases, NBA 2K22 seems to be the problem, even though there are some reports involving Madden 22 and FIFA 22.

In a deleted tweet, the Xbox support profile said that “investigations also show similar issues found in Madden 22 and FIFA 22,” as reported by the Video Games Chronicle. Some users complained about the deleted tweet that said, according to one of them, that the problem had already been solved.

“Why did you delete the tweet saying it was ‘fixed’? Everyone was saying no and you deleted the tweet. , comments user “3rdamention”.



Aside from EA’s sports games, other Xbox owners report that the same problems happen when playing Halo: The Master Chief Collection or Call of Duty Vanguard beta, for example. You can find reports of Xbox owners with the same issues on Xbox Series X subreddit also.

Although the various reports come from Xbox owners, it’s not clear which generation or specific Xbox the shutdowns have occurred. A user on Reddit also says that on his Xbox Series X, the crash happens in The Evil Within 2.

O Xbox support profile on Twitter said, six hours ago, that the issue is still being investigated and asks everyone who is facing this situation to follow the profile, and keep an eye on the Xbox support site.

