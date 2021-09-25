Xbox Game Pass adds list to play later in update

The September update for Xbox brings some interesting new additions to the platform, such as a “Play Later” list on the Xbox Game Pass. Check out a screenshot below:

Xbox Game Pass Later Play ListSource: Eurogamer

The feature is pretty cool for an extensive game library like the Xbox Game Pass. As the name makes evident, Play Later allows players to add games that caught their attention and they don’t want to forget. Unlike a quick note-taking list, games are listed on the console and you can download them or start playing directly from the list.

The update also brings Microsoft Edge of Xbox consoles to its latest version. The update promises improvements in browser security and stability, but the most interesting part is that mouse support has been added to Edge on consoles.

Another news from September, not directly linked to consoles, is that the Xbox Cloud Gaming service is in beta via the Xbox app on Windows 10. The service is currently available in 22 countries, but Brazil is not among them. The update brings the function to the app in Microsoft’s operating system.

Anyone interested in starting to fill their “play later” list can check out the games recently added to the Xbox Game Pass. Some releases like Aragami 2 and skatebird are highlights and by the end of the month we will also have the addition of lemnis gate.