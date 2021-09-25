Xbox: New Edge version allows access to Google Stadia, Discord, web games and more

Chromium-based version can increase user productivity via console

With the distribution of the September update for the family Xbox, Microsoft brought along the Chromium-based version of the Edge browser for the consoles. With keyboard and mouse support, you can run productivity applications such as online text editors and also the access to Google Stadia, Discord and many other Web Apps.

The new Edge was available for Xbox consoles for members who participated in the company’s Xbox test program Insider, now with the September update being distributed to Xbox owners, the final version is included.

Computer experience, almost.

The Redmond giant promises a fast and secure experience for a better browsing experience on the console.

The app is almost identical to the desktop version, with features like vertical tabs, Collections, settings sync, bookmarks, history, tabs.

However the extensions are disabled, it may be a security issue and this feature may be added in the future.



Play Steam games on Xbox? Understand.

With keyboard and mouse support, users can access services like text editors, online image editors, services like Google Stadia. In addition, they can also use services such as Rainway, a video game streaming service, which supports browser access. An observation for those who will use Discord in the browser: it is possible to participate in calls and channels via text, but unfortunately microphone access is not allowed.

Another observation is that GeForce Now, which is being tested on Google Chrome, is blocked for the Edge browser. In a contact made by The Verge to the company in April, the response was that “we are investigating support for Edge in the future”.

All in one place

Microsoft brings a great feature with the release of the new browser for the consoles, in view of the old Edge which was quite slow and suffered from a lack of some features. The possibility of running web games and streaming services opens doors to make the device a central hub for both playing and browsing the web and even performing basic tasks.

Have you already received this update on your console? Comment on what you liked the most.

