Xi Jinping weighs how to act in the Evergrande case with an eye on his third term – 24/09/2021 – World

Just a year away from an unusual third term in office, Xi Jinping is making one of his presidency’s biggest economic gambles, letting Evergrande reach the brink of bankruptcy.

A collapse of the heavily indebted Chinese property developer would have severe consequences for hundreds of thousands of homebuyers and individual investors, not to mention the financial stability and economic growth of the world’s second-largest economy.

However, Xi’s administration has yet to offer any assurances that it will intervene to stabilize the situation, as it has recently done with two other large conglomerates that have nearly collapsed under the weight of their significant debt.

An anonymous government adviser said senior officials are extremely concerned about Evergrande, noting that China’s debt-to-GDP ratio has risen from 250% to 290% in less than two years.

But, according to him, this is just the tip of the iceberg. For this advisor, if something truly dramatic happens to Evergrande, the risk to the debt of other real estate developers will be much higher, creating another serious problem for the sector.

After suffering sharp declines in Hong Kong earlier in the week, Chinese markets were relatively stable on Wednesday as Evergrande announced it would honor an onshore bond payment that would mature on Thursday.

But the private developer, founded and run by billionaire Hui Ka Yan, did not say the same for an offshore bond payment that was also due on Thursday.

On Thursday, China’s central bank injected 110 billion net renminbi into the country’s financial system, according to Bloomberg data — the biggest injection of liquidity in eight months.

Beijing has recently been responsible for a series of restructurings by heavily indebted groups, including state-owned asset management company Huarong and aviation, logistics and tourism conglomerate HNA. But Evergrande stands out because of its direct impact on the lives of millions of people.

In addition to the estimated $300 billion Evergrande owes banks, shareholders and suppliers, the group has issued more than $6 billion of high-yield wealth management bonds to some 80,000 individual investors, including its own employees, who last week staged a protest at the company’s headquarters in Shenzhen, in the south of the country.

Evergrande is the second largest real estate developer in terms of sales, accounting for more than a quarter of China’s economic output. But as much as the Xi administration hesitates to let such a critical economic engine fail, it is also concerned about the very costly precedent that will be created if it organizes a state-led rescue.

A person familiar with Evergrande’s discussions with Chinese financial regulators said many developers are under pressure due to tightening policies. According to her, if the government intervenes, all the big developers will ask for the same thing — and the government wouldn’t be able to save them all.

If Xi Jinping and his economic team do decide that the state needs to intervene in Evergrande to prevent a much larger economic and market meltdown, a major political difficulty will be how to save the group without necessarily saving Hui, its president and founder.

Last month, Xi announced a domestic political agenda that will focus on “common prosperity,” a central element of his candidacy for an unusual third term at the top of the Chinese Communist Party starting at the end of 2022. Rescue Hui, the Fifth Man richest in the country, does not fit Xi’s vision of a more equitable society.

Hui controls over 70% of Evergrande. The Hurun Report put his fortune at $35 billion at the end of 2020. The equity is expected to decline sharply after the firm’s shares have fallen 86 percent over the past 12 months, but it still earned billions of dollars in US dividends. last years.

“A large-scale bailout is not likely,” predicts Larry Hu, chief China economist at Macquarie. “Shareholders and creditors can suffer big losses. But the government will make sure that the apartments sold in advance are handed over to buyers.”

The government adviser said Beijing’s approach to the HNA, which had debts of more than $75 billion, offered a potential model for how to deal with Evergrande.

The HNA president was replaced by a government-appointed one, who then reorganized the conglomerate into four separate units and found a well-meaning state investor to inject funds into its best-known division, Hainan Airlines.

According to the advisor, Evergrande would survive, but its direction would be removed. That’s what happened at HNA, he says. The intervention stabilized the company, its stock and bond prices. For him, the authorities feel a lot of confidence in this approach.