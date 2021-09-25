Xiaomi CIVI: Possibly the Most Attractive Xiaomi Smartphone of 2021

Xiaomi’s next Android smartphone already has a name! It officially arrives on September 27th and now we have the first real photos of the smartphone Xiaomi CIVI. In fact, more than a simple mobile device, it will be the founder of a new family of products.

The confirmation of its name and release date took place in the last few days, and the first real images of the phone are now arriving on the Internet thanks to the leaker Ice Universe. As it is a source with a great reputation and a history of reliability, we have no reason to doubt its authenticity.

These are the first real images of the Xiaomi CIVI smartphone

In fact, you put them together, there is almost no difference, and even the bezel on both sides of the Xiaomi CIVI is narrow, we should not prejudice, need to recognize the progress of Xiaomi. pic.twitter.com/XxdbmB8RV5 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 23, 2021

First of all, everything points to the possibility of the new Xiaomi CIVI range replacing the Xiaomi CC, available in China. Its role in the segment, as a market strategy, will be similar to that of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G NE, therefore, we have mid-range to mid-range / high-end features with special emphasis on cameras and design.

This last point – the design – promises to be one of the main selling points of the next Android smartphone. By the way, we see above the various promotional product images, highlighting the elegant lines of the possible Xiaomi CIVI.

The Xiaomi CIVI stands out above all for its design

Again, taking into account the source in question, the leaker Ice Universe, we have no a priori reasons to doubt the veracity of this material. Especially when the product is about to be officially unveiled – September 27th in China.

The source now offers us a sequence of photos of the new Android smartphone, here visible in a light blue finish, with some shine on the back. Note also the new format and emphasis given to cameras.

The new Xiaomi smartphone will be officially unveiled on September 27

Xiaomi will want, with the new CIVI smartphones, to win the preference of the female audience. To this end, it bets mainly on product design, quality of finishes, as well as the camera experience.

At the same time, it maintains a competitive price for its smartphones from which this CIVI will be no exception. Likewise, the next Xiaomi CIVI could be the ideal purchase for anyone looking for a stylish, up-to-date phone with a good price/quality ratio.

Finally, so far, we do not have information referring to its technical specifications. This is one of the last mysteries still guarded by the brand’s upcoming smartphone led by Lei Jun.

We believe that its technical characteristics match those of the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite NE (New Edition), presented last September 15th. To know:

Display: 6.55″ inch Full-HD+ AMOLED (2400 x 1080 pixels)

90 Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 778G (6 nm) from Qualcomm

6GB or 8GB RAM

128GB or 256GB of internal memory

Rear camera: 64 MP main + 8 MP wide angle + 5 MP macro

20 MP front chamber

4 250mAh battery

33W quick charge, charger included (33W)

Android 11 with MIUI 12.5

Dimensions: 160.53 mm x 75.73 mm x 6.81 mm

Weight: 158 grams

Colors: Truffle Black, Bubblegum Blue, Peach Pink, Snowflake White

Extras: Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi6, Dual-SIM, NFC, IR port, dual speakers

4gnews editors recommend: