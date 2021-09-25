Xiaomi opens 1st store in southern Brazil and displays transparent TV

Xiaomi inaugurated this Friday (24) the brand’s first official store in Curitiba. Located at ParkShoppingBarigüi, it is the first Chinese store in the southern region of Brazil. The company brought its vast ecosystem to the capital of Paraná, including skin care products, smart umbrellas, electric toothbrushes and smart light bulbs.

During the opening, the highlight was the exhibition of Mi TV Lux, a transparent OLED television. As the name implies, the device has a panel similar to a darker glass. Thus, the content on the back of the TV can be viewed even with the screen turned on. The model is 55″ in size, 120 Hz refresh rate and only 5.7 mm thick.

Mi TV Lux OLED Transparent Edition will be on display until Sunday (26) (Photo: TecMundo/Giovanna Fantinato)

For now, Mi TV Lux is available for purchase only in China and, according to the company, there is no forecast for its arrival in Brazil. In addition to the TV, the company also exhibited the Mix 4, the brand’s top-of-the-line cell phone, also unprecedented here. The smartphone was officially announced in August and is equipped with the powerful Snapdragon 888+ and under-screen camera.

Mi Mix 4 is Xiaomi’s new top-of-the-line cellphone, with Snapdragom 888+ and under-screen camera (Photo: TecMundo/Giovanna Fantinato)

Promotional prices

Xiaomi’s new store should offer more than 450 products, including smartphones and smart devices. In the three days of the opening event, the brand promotes discounts of up to 50% on various devices:

Mi TV Stick: from R$ 279 it will come out for R$ 179;

Mi LED Smart Bulb Essential Lamp: from R$199 to R$99;

Redmi Note 10 Pro 128 GB: from R$3,399 to R$2,299;

Redmi 9T 128 GB: from R$2,399 to R$1,499;

Mi Band 4C: from BRL 3,399 to BRL 2,299

Expansion in Brazil

The initiative is part of a movement to expand the brand in the Brazilian territory, which currently has three other stores in the country. Last week, the South Korean opened two new points in Rio de Janeiro and should open another store in São Paulo and another in Bahia this year.

Interested parties will be able to schedule a time on the website and visit the space in person between today and Sunday (26). The company emphasizes that visitors can stay up to 20 minutes in the store and that countless gifts will be drawn for customers while they wait to enter.

Service

Official Store Opening Xiaomi ParkShoppingBarigüi