Xiaomi releases with special conditions on AliExpress

Last week, Xiaomi launched 3 new smartphones: Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, Xiaomi 11T and Xiaomi 11t Pro. In addition, the brand also launched the Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet.

The new smartphones arrived with great data sheets and with 11T Pro and 11T Lite model variations. The spec information shows that the 11T and 11T Pro have many of the same specs, like the excellent camera group with 108 megapixel professional main sensor. The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, in turn, has more modest specifications, but it is still cost-effective.

The new Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet arrives with technology developed for work, games and consumption of audiovisual content, the device has excellent specifications, which promise a complete experience for demanding users.

Learn more about Xiaomi’s releases

Xiaomi Pad 5 Tablet, 128GB

The newest tablet from Xiaomi available with 4GB RAM, 6000mAh battery capacity and 1920×1200 pixel resolution.

Pad 5 is a Xiaomi tablet that has a WQHD+ screen with a 120Hz refresh rate and quad speakers, great specs for those who want to play games, work and watch movies and series. The 11” high-resolution screen delivers vibrant colors and a smooth, eye-friendly experience, equipped with a light sensor that adapts to the environment and is compatible with the Stylus pen.

The Xiaomi Pad 5 tablet’s processor is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 860, allowing great performance for gaming and web browsing. RAM memory is 6GB and internal storage is 128GB. The battery supports long use with over 5 days of music playback, over 16 hours of video playback and about 10 hours of playing.

Smartphone Xiaomi 11t, 128GB

With MediaTek Dimensity 1200 2.4GHz octa-core processor, a more affordable but still powerful option for a device like this.

This new Xiaomi 2021 has a 6.67 inch AMOLED screen with 2400 x 1080 resolution and fingerprint reader. The processor is the powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1200 octa-core 2.4 GHz that, together with 8GB of RAM, provides great performance to perform various activities on the smartphone, without losing speed. Storage can be 128GB or 256GB.

The camera set has great specs, starting with the 16 MP front end, allowing you to take selfies with high quality images. The main camera is triple, with a 108MP professional primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle secondary, and a 5MP wide-angle tertiary.

The battery lasts good, with 5000mAh and 36 minutes fast charging function.

Smartphone Xiaomi 11t Pro, 128GB

It has a Snapdragon 888 processor, the latest from Qualcomm for better performance, especially for game lovers.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro phone has many specifications similar to the Xiaomi 11T, but some specific differences, such as the Snapdragon 888 processor, which, together with 8 GB of RAM memory, manages to have an even higher performance in performing tasks. The 120W fast charging with “Xiaomi HyperCharge” technology is another novelty that provides an improved experience, as it charges 100% of the battery in 17 minutes.

The Xiaomi 11T Pro’s 6.67-inch screen and 128GB and 256GB storage are the same as the traditional 11T version. The triple set of 108MP, 8MP and 5MP cameras is also the same, and allows for high quality capture and recording.

Smartphone Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE, 128GB

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE is an Android smartphone great for photos that can satisfy even the most demanding of users. It has a 6.55 inch screen with a resolution of 2400×1080 pixel.

The Xiaomi 11 Lite 5G NE cell phone has simpler specifications, but it has a great cost-benefit ratio. The AMOLED screen is slightly smaller, at 6.55 inches, but with the same 240Hz refresh rate and 2400 x 1080 aspect ratio. The processor is Snapdragon 778 octa-core 90hz, cost-effective for performance. RAM memory can be 6GB and 8GB.

The triple group of cameras has the main one with 64 MP, the secondary one with 8 MP and the tertiary one with 5 MP tele-macro. The front, in turn, has 20 MP and has a great specification for those who like to take selfies.

The battery is a little inferior to other models, but it still offers long days of use with its 4250 mAh, which provides about 15 hours of video playback.

