‘You can’t do a miracle with fuel prices,’ says IBP chairman

President of Ipiranga and the Downstream Council of the Brazilian Institute of Oil and Gas (IBP), Marcelo Araujo considers it natural that the rise in fuel prices has entered Brazil’s political agenda in recent months.

“What affects society a lot ends up being a political issue”, he says in an exclusive interview to Estadão/Broadcast.

Read the main excerpts below:

What explains the recent rise in fuel prices?

We have cyclical issues that are affecting prices right now. Therefore, they are at a very high level historically. The situation is the exchange rate, the high prices of commodities, which also put pressure on biofuels. For these, there are macroeconomic solutions. But the structural ones won’t be resolved if we don’t change something.

What needs to be changed?

The first obstacle is the tax one. We have the most complex fuel taxation system in the world. The ICMS is even more complex, because it complies with specific state legislation and is calculated based on a percentage of a sale price to the consumer. When the product becomes more expensive, the volatility of the tax increases. This encourages tax evasion.

What can be done?

Simplifying this process would make it easier. This is a structural solution that reduces price. The proposal that has been discussed, and the government included this in two bills, is the unification of ICMS rates, which would be fixed by volume, and no longer in cascade throughout the chain. These measures are fundamental for the country, because they structurally reduce fuel prices.

Is it possible to approve tax changes in this period of economic and political crisis?

This is the best time to make this discussion, because everyone is feeling it (the rise in fuel prices). It’s more a matter of policy coordination. Fuel is the main source of revenue in the States. It’s no use putting the blame on oil (fuel input). The barrel is at US$73. The average for the last ten years was US$70. We do not advocate artificial pricing models, because they are not sustainable over time.

What needs to be done to bring the price down?

Investment, on the one hand, and tax restructuring on the other, is what solves the problem. You can’t do a miracle. You can’t keep inventing an artificiality that solves the situational problem, but doesn’t attack the structural one.

The discussion of fuel prices entered the political sphere. Does it worry you?

What greatly affects society ends up becoming a political issue. Public debate is very welcome. We have to expand it. We need to address the tax issue. The other way to attack the problem is with investments. This increases efficiency. But, for this, it is necessary to have regulatory predictability.

The sale of fuels of any origin at service stations with exclusivity contracts signed with distributors was allowed. Does it bother you?

It doesn’t exist anywhere in the world. This measure violates fundamental principles. The first is the right to freedom of commercial relationship between autonomous agents. The measure can still confuse the consumer, who will enter a service of a certain brand and end up buying something of unknown origin and quality.

How are new payment technologies and applications changing the industry?

Consumers are increasingly looking for solutions that solve most of their problems from fewer service providers. The trend is the use of payment applications and loyalty programs, which will make prices increasingly individualized, depending on the consumer’s degree of relationship with the brand.

