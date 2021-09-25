Your health depends on your habits and your quirks; see 10 examples – 25/09/2021

We often hear that some people have habits and other people have quirks. Would habits and manias, from the point of view of daily routine, represent the same situations or would they eventually be completely different scenarios? More than that: what would be the influence of habits and manias on our health, especially regarding the quality and longevity of our health?

First, I want to emphasize that the habits and quirks of a human being will not always cause serious health problems. Therefore, whether or not to maintain certain habits and quirks, as long as they are not negatively impacting our health, would be a personal decision.

But the issue that can afflict us is the fact that some habits and some manias are able to generate, quickly or gradually, side effects in our body, producing different diseases and compromising our quality of life. Habits could be interpreted as routine attitudes, regardless of whether these attitudes add or disaggregate for our well-being. Manias, on the other hand, could be considered as those attitudes that are more specific and that not even we can clearly justify how they arose. Let’s go to the examples.

Many people, throughout their lives, got used to the routine of waking up early, having a light meal and then practicing some physical activity. This is a concrete habit that contributes to self-esteem and well-being. On the other hand, a person may have this healthy habit and develop a “new” attitude or a habit of leaving the house and not worrying about when they arrive at work.

She has a very healthy habit of exercising in the morning, but she always arrives late for work, which can generate embarrassment and stress in her professional relationships. See that the positive effect of an attitude can be partially or totally nullified by another attitude. A healthy habit being undermined by a craze.

In this way, and based on this example, it becomes clearer that habits generally could and should be better directed towards preserving our health. We would have to exercise greater self-control over our habits. Manias, in turn, tend to portray circumstances in our behavior, which are more difficult for self-control and with a greater risk of promoting injuries and illnesses throughout our lives.

I want to present to you a list of habits and quirks that are often present in our lives. Try to assess, quantitatively and qualitatively, how much each one of you is acting for or against your own health. After this analysis, consider whether your health is already showing signs of weakening and, as an urgent measure, establish a change of course in your life, through your willpower and also with the help of experienced professionals.

1) You have high blood pressure and are in the habit of eating foods with low salt content and taking medication at the correct times. However, he will travel and, because it is “easier and more practical”, he decides that he will take the blood pressure control medications all at once, in a single time. Your blood pressure, which was previously well controlled, has now just dropped, you are feeling dizzy, blurry vision and very weak.

2) You have diabetes and regularly use insulin. Has the habit of eating in a regulated way, prioritizing the three main meals. But you decide that you need to lose weight and, for that, you start to have the habit of not eating breakfast or eventually not having lunch. From that decision, you start to complain of a lot of weakness, prostration and episodes of cold sweating. All of these signs and symptoms demonstrate that you are experiencing episodes of hypoglycaemia.

3) You have the habit of overeating, you are overweight, your health already shows signs of significant impairment. At a certain point, you decide to lose weight and start making your own diet, in your own way, without any kind of expert guidance. You get the habit of eating only animal proteins and fats, going to steakhouses almost every day. Over time, you can lose weight a little, but your cholesterol levels are very high in the blood and some symptoms suggestive of blockage of arteries in the heart begin to appear.

4) Do you know how essential night sleep is for quality of life, for our hormonal functions and for our immunity. However, you get into the habit of eating certain foods late at night and consuming some more stimulant products, rich in caffeine. In the first few days, his sleep profile doesn’t change much, but after a week his sleep is startled, without adequate rest.

5) You are in the habit of reading newspapers and magazines every day, but you don’t worry about the brightness of the environment. He insists on this habit and develops a habit of looking at messages on his cell phone even when the environment is very dark. One day you wake up with a lot of headache and your eyes keep watering throughout the day.

6) You are a lover of extreme sports and some riskier practices, like climbing mountains, jumping with a parachute, etc. Your self-confidence increases to such an extent that you develop a mania for not using safety equipment properly. In one of these opportunities, you are seriously injured, running the risk of permanently losing all the movement of your arms and legs.

7) You are part of the highest risk groups for covid-19. Even so, he has a habit of not accepting the facts and does not want to get vaccines at all. All the people closest to you are vaccinated, but you insist on resisting. Unfortunately, you develop a virus caused by the coronavirus, with severe compromise of the lungs and the need for immediate intubation.

8) You have been smoking for many years, even though you know the risks that smoking imposes your health and the health of the people who live with you. On some occasions, you managed to quit the addiction for months, but ended up weakening and resuming this practice. His life then goes on like this, with this mania of quitting the addiction and then succumbing, running the risk of, at some point, developing a disease such as cancer or heart attack.

9) You have the habit of drinking alcoholic beverages, usually with moderation. But you have a habit of extrapolating the amount of drink whenever your favorite football team goes to play. As you are young, you find that your body and organs can withstand the impact of the excessive amount of alcohol circulating in your blood and maintain this practice without any kind of worry. One day, after another heavy alcohol intake, your abdomen distends, you start vomiting blood and your clinical condition is extremely deteriorated, requiring emergency surgery.

10) You enjoy driving on roads a lot and you tend to go at high speed, always betting on the structure of your car. However, you have the habit of not wearing your seat belt and also the habit of using your cell phone while driving. On one occasion, you lose control of the vehicle, suffer serious injuries and have many sequelae on your body.

Our life is basically guided by balance or imbalance in a universe of habits and manias. We are fully aware of what we are doing and our choices in almost every situation. However, self-indulgence often predominates and the quality of our health is forgotten, perhaps only being remembered when the severity of a certain illness becomes extreme.

The habit of adopting more regulated, more prudent and more common-sense practices can guarantee a better quality of life, longevity and fullness for us and indirectly for all those who live with us or who depend on us. The habit of vulgarizing the quality of your health, thinking that everything happens to others and not to you, can shorten your life, destroy dreams and impede productivity. Let’s reflect!