15-year-old young rider dies after serious accident in Superbike race

Pilot was the victim of an accident in a race in Spain (Photo: Disclosure) Another weekend of mourning in world motorsport. This Saturday morning, the Spanish



Dean Berta Viales



, only 15 years old, did not resist a serious accident after falling in the test of the



Superbike



, in Jerez de La Frontera, Spain, and ended up dying in hospital. The young man was a cousin of MotoGP rider Mark Viales.

“We are deeply saddened to report the loss of Dean Berta Viales. The #WorldSBK family sends their condolences to your family, loved ones and team. We will miss your personality, enthusiasm and commitment so much. The entire motorcycling world will miss you, Dean . Rest in peace,” lamented the SBK, organizer of the event.

It was the second fatal accident in motorcycle racing events among young people in the last two months. In July, 14-year-old fellow Spaniard Hugo Milln died in a competition in Arago. He suffered a fall and was hit by Polish Milan Leon Pawelec, not resisting his injuries.

Race 1 of the Supersport 300 Superbike this Saturday was on lap 11 when Dean Berta lost his balance and hit the ground. He ended up being hit by the motorcycles of Alejandro Carrion, Daniel Mogeda, Harry Khouri and Yeray Ruiz, who were close behind and couldn’t dodge.

The Spaniard received medical care while still on the track, with an immediate interruption of the race. He was taken by helicopter to a hospital near the circuit, but he could not resist the serious injuries to his head and chest. The Yamaha team offered their condolences to the young man’s family.