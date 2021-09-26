40 series premiere streaming this week; see the list







The multiplication of streaming services challenges the public’s ability to marathon series this week, in which there are no fewer than 40 premieres of the genre. While most are current releases, the list also includes classic content that wasn’t yet available in streaming.

Extremely varied, the list highlights the miniseries ‘Midnight Mass’, ‘Doctor Sleep’ director Mike Flanagan’s third horror attraction after ‘The Curse of Hill Residence’ and ‘The Curse of Bly Mansion’); the ambitious epic production ‘Fundação’, based on one of the greatest classics of sci-fi literature, by Isaac Asimov (1920-1992), materialized with a millionaire budget; the true crime drama ‘BMF’ (Black Mafia Family), produced by rapper Curtis 50 Cent Jackson, about one of Detroit’s most infamous and influential criminal families of the 1980s – premiering on Sunday (26/9) – ; the reinvention of the classic ‘Kung Fu’ as a mystical journey by a contemporary teenager; the cult Nordic noir productions ‘Cara a Cara’ and ‘Those Who Kill’; a documentary about the songs of Paul McCartney; the sequels of the series ‘Evil’, ‘Manifest’, ‘Cara Gente Branca’ and ‘Destiny Patrol’ (Doom Patrol)…

There are many options, including ten animated titles. And the cartoons also have their highlights, from the absolutely classic ‘The Jetsons’, which imagined the future in the 1960s, to new explorations of the ‘Star Wars’ and ‘Star Trek’ franchises, as well as three complete series of ‘Batman’ – with right to Harlequina’s debut in the revolutionary “Batman: The Animated Series” – to commemorate the character’s 82nd birthday.

Check out the selection (with trailers) of the four dozen series options made available in streaming this week below.

Midnight Mass | USA | 1 season

(Netflix)

American Rust | USA | 1 season

(Paramount+)

BMF | USA | 1 season

(Starzplay)

Between Men | Argentina | 1 season

(HBO Max)

11.22.63 | USA | 1 season

(HBO Max)

Constantine | USA | 1 season

(HBO Max)

McCartney 3,2.1 | USA | 1 season

(Star+)

Foundation | USA | Season 1

(Apple TV+)

Blood & Treasure | USA | Season 1

(Globoplay)

Kung Fu | USA | Season 1

(HBO Max)

Everything Will Be All Right | USA | Season 1

(HBO Max)

Rap in the Rinha | Argentina | Season 1

(HBO Max)

Jaguar | Spain | Season 1

(Netflix)

Heirs of the Night | Netherlands | Season 1

(Disney+)

Face to Face | Denmark | Season 1

(HBO Max)

Underworld of Crime | France | Season 1

(Netflix)

Bangkok on the edge | Thailand | Season 1

(Netflix)

Evil | USA | Season 2 – Part 1

(Globoplay)

Miracle Works | USA | Season 2

(HBO Max)

Destiny Patrol | USA | Season 3

(HBO Max)

Manifest | USA | Season 3

(Globoplay)

Blood and Water | South Africa | Season 2

(Netflix)

Dear White People | USA | Season 4

(Netflix)

Goliath | USA | Season 4

(Amazon Prime Video)

Routes of Hate | Brazil | Season 4

(Globoplay)

Those Who Kill | Denmark | 2 seasons

(HBO Max)

The Chi | USA | 3 seasons

(Star+)

Living Now | Germany | 3 seasons

(Globoplay)

Camped | USA | 4 seasons

(Disney+)

Superstore | USA | 5 seasons

(Netflix)

Star Wars: Visions | Japan | Season 1

(Disney+)

Star Trek: Lower Decks | USA | Season 1

(Paramount+)

The Harper House | USA | Season 1

(Paramount+)

Wolfboy and the Everything Factory | USA | Season 1

(Apple TV+)

Gigantosaurus | USA | Season 1

(Disney+)

The Jetsons | USA | 3 seasons

(HBO Max)

Batman: The Animated Series | USA | 3 seasons

(HBO Max)

Batman of the Future | USA | 3 seasons

(HBO Max)

The Batman | USA | 4 seasons

(HBO Max)

Samurai Jack | USA | 5 seasons

(HBO Max)