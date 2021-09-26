40-year-old health workers can already be reinforced – Capital

capital

Sesau decided to expand the age range for vaccination this Saturday

By Anahi Zurutuza | 25/09/2021 10:55 AM

Gynecologist, Sandra Valéria Nogueira, receives the 3rd dose of the vaccine against covid at Albano Franco’s drive-thru (Photo: Paulo Francis)

The Sesau (Municipal Department of Public Health) decided to expand the age range of vaccination of health workers with dose 3. Until 5 pm this Saturday, professionals aged 40 or over, who took the second dose until March 25, they can go to the vaccination posts to receive the booster.

Those who are 60 years old or older still take dose 3 and have completed their vaccination card by May 22nd. People with a high degree of immunosuppression who have taken the second dose for at least 28 days also continue to receive the third dose.

As of today, the 2nd dose of Pfizer will again be applied to adolescents 21 days apart. Therefore, doses 2 are released for people aged 12 to 17 who were vaccinated until September 4, following a new resolution by the Bipartite Inter-Management Commission, which decided to no longer respect the 12-week interval.

Tomorrow’s calendar foresees the application of second and first doses in 20 locations. Check out: