5 investments with the security of savings, but better income

(By Aléxis Cerqueira Góis, especially for E-Investors) – Savings is a fixed income investment with high liquidity, security and easy access. With no expiration date, grace period or minimum deposit requirement, plus withdrawals that can be made at any time and tax and duty free, the asset is the gateway to the investment world for many people.

Read too

However, in a scenario with new remuneration rules, the Selic rate at low levels and inflation with an upward trend, savings have been losing its attractiveness in recent years. The investment remuneration has been below the inflation rate, which represents a loss in the value of the invested resources over time.

On the other hand, the financial market offers other low risk fixed income investment options with the same security and guarantees, but with a better income than savings. These applications can be accessed from banks and other financial institutions, requiring only an open checking account.

Learn about five options below:

1. Direct Treasure

Tesouro Direto is a financial investment offered by the federal government for investments in Brazil, such as infrastructure works, purchase of equipment and other actions. In practice, the program allows the purchase of public debt bonds and, therefore, they are called “risk-free investments”.

The investment can be made from R$30. The bond yield varies according to the types of investment, which can be fixed or post-fixed and can be linked to inflation indices and the Selic rate.

There are minimum redemption periods, some are long. However, the remuneration is always greater than that obtained with savings. Unlike savers, Treasury Direct investors are not subject to rules that limit the interest paid on investment.

Treasury Direct investments are used as a way to keep emergency reserves and even as an option to gather resources for retirement, as it guarantees an income protected from losses resulting from inflation – which does not happen with the resources invested in savings.

2. LCI and LCA

The Real Estate Letter of Credit (LCI) and the Agribusiness Letter of Credit (LCA) are fixed income investments with better income than savings and with a risk as low as, in addition to being exempt from income tax and, at many banks, they charge no fees.

All these investments are protected by the Credit Guarantee Fund (FGC). This means that, in the event of bankruptcy of the financial institution where the funds are invested, the investor is entitled to receive up to R$ 250,000 from the FGC.

LCI and LCA resources are used by financial institutions to finance real estate projects and agricultural projects, respectively. After the pre-established period, the investor is remunerated with interest, according to the characteristics of each financial investment (fixed or post-fixed).

These two financial investments have a minimum investment of around R$5,000 and a grace period for withdrawal of at least 90 days, according to rules defined by the Central Bank of Brazil. After the grace period, investments usually have daily liquidity.

3. CBD

The Bank Deposit Certificate (CDB) is a debt paper issued by banks with the objective of raising funds for their loan and financing operations. Like savings, LCI and LCA, this investment is protected by the FGC up to a limit of up to R$ 250,000.

CDBs are considered low-risk fixed income financial investments. Maturity and remuneration vary according to each institution. In some cases, there may be a minimum period for redemption and, after the grace period, liquidity is usually daily.

Even with the collection of the income tax rate, the income of the CDB can be greater than the savings. To guarantee this, the investor has to observe the characteristics of the remuneration. Generally, these bonds are linked to the DI Rate.

4. Bills of Exchange

Despite the name, the Bills of Exchange (LC) are not related to currencies and their variations. Bonds work in a similar way to CDBs, but are issued by financial institutions. This fixed-income investment is offered by credit, investment and financing companies, brokers and securities dealers.

The investment is considered low risk, as it is covered by the Credit Guarantee Fund in the same way as savings. However, it has a higher yield, as it can be linked to fixed or post-fixed rates, usually the DI Rate.

These bonds have a minimum maturity and can have daily liquidity. However, the most common possibility is to redeem the investment only at maturity. Income tax is charged on the application’s redemption, but the remuneration usually offsets the charge when compared to savings.

5. Fixed Income Funds

Fixed Income funds invest the resources invested in fixed income securities, such as public and private bonds. For investors used to savings, they may seem more complex. Nonetheless, those who manage the assets are professionals qualified by the Brazilian Association of Financial and Capital Market Entities (Anbima), which gives greater security and increases the earning possibilities of these funds.

These investments are complete assets, with low risk and usually pay above inflation. They are conservative alternatives for those looking for good liquidity with access to more sophisticated stock diversification.

The resources are protected under the fund’s own CNPJ, therefore, even if the managing institution has financial problems, the invested capital is separated and protected.

The funds charge an administration fee and are also taxed by income tax. It is important to pay attention to the characteristics of each fund, as the rules vary a lot between institutions and even between investments made by the same manager. Even with all this, they usually offer a higher income than savings.

Our editors recommend these contents for you to invest even better