5 reasons to watch The Dark House

the dark house has just been released in theaters surrounded by a lot of curiosity. The film starring Rebecca Hall (Godzilla vs. Kong) was widely praised by international critics for its proposal and for the atmosphere created in the plot — and, in times of cinema’s recovery, it was enough to put it on the radar of many people.

Except that, in addition to the praise coming from outside, there are other reasons why the film deserves to be seen. Although the story of the teacher who begins to feel a strange presence at home after her husband’s death and discovers the secrets he kept is not that original, the way in which everything is conducted draws attention and the bold ending is something that we find very little out there.

So, if you’re in doubt whether or not it’s worth checking out the feature, the Canaltech has five reasons that can help you decide if it’s worth watching the great suspense of the dark house.

5. Flirting between genders

When watching the trailer, you are sure that the dark house it’s a horror movie. However, this is just one facet of the film. The plot is, in fact, a beautiful suspense that keeps the viewer intrigued and tense from beginning to end, but that flirts very well with other genres to compose its story.

Thus, at certain moments, he enters the field of terror and appropriates certain structures and languages ​​to lead the viewer through this supernatural side. In others, he dives into the psychological drama to pull the audience into that more human and personal side of the protagonist.

Interestingly, the movie makes all these transitions so well that you’re left wondering what the real genre of the film is. This question is far from being a problem, as it only shows how the script knows how to lead its story through such different fields without getting lost — and with a very clear purpose of its script.

4. It’s not obvious

The Dark House throws several clues for you to get lost in the maze created by the script (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)

One of the biggest crimes of suspense is being obvious. You know that story that halfway through you kill the riddle of what’s happening and everything else becomes just endless spiel? This is not a problem for the dark house, which manages to take the plot to unexpected sides and surprise the audience until the last minute.

Throughout the script, the film gives clues about what is really happening with the protagonist and the mystery surrounding her house and her husband’s death. Only, when you think you’ve found the answer, it brings evidence that leads to an entirely different path. And he plays with the viewer until the end.

As much as you are a veteran of stories like this, the surprise at the end is almost inevitable. And it’s not about anything out of the box, as all the clues were presented from the start. The real highlight is the way the script manages to put you inside this maze so that you can’t see what’s ahead.

3. Open End

The explanations for what is happening depend on the interpretation you take of everything (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)

And this surprise results in a very open ending. Although the dark house bring answers about the mystery that surrounds the character of Rebecca Hall and her house, it’s up to you to assign meanings to it all and decide what is true and what is not. Or are they all?

As said, the film creates different tracks for you to follow along the plot and, depending on the clues you’ve collected, your interpretation of the ending changes. This makes everything even more interesting, as it leaves you thinking about the script for a long time and wanting to review everything to follow another path and see if the explanations also fit.

This ambiguity is something very difficult to construct and it is even more difficult to make an open ending in this way satisfactory. So you can be sure that many people will turn up their noses at the lack of answers in the dark house, although they’re all there — even if not obviously. And that’s what makes the movie so much more interesting than most thrillers out there.

2. Rebecca Hall carries the film on her back

Ignores the lady on the right: the entire film is by Rebecca Hall (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)

It’s not an exaggeration to say that the dark house it’s almost like a monologue by Rebecca Hall. The actress spends most of her time alone at home dealing with this presence that she doesn’t understand and turning over her husband’s secrets — which places the responsibility of handling this ambiguity in the script on her shoulders.

And she does it very well. Based on the strength of her performance, we move between the terror of dealing with the ever-closer supernatural and the drama of having to deal with grief and the search for answers that fill the void left by such a traumatic death. And she makes these jumps in a very natural way, without going into exaggeration and saying a lot just by looking.

1. Dense discussion

Film uses great allegories to deal with a heavy topic without falling into commonplace (Image: Press Release/Searchlight Pictures)

All these points mentioned above converge to the great discussion that the dark house proposes: how we face grief, death and depression itself. All this ambiguity that the open ending proposes and the questions presented throughout the plot point precisely to the different readings that we can have of these topics.

Thus, the supernatural works not as an element of terror, but as an allegory for the fantasies we create to explain our own pains and our self-destructive actions. And it’s interesting how the film deals with such dense issues, sometimes moving towards this mythical side of the thing, sometimes being rational – and without falling into the traps of cheap analogies or trivializing a serious subject.

