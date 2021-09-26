“A Fazenda 13”: Rico, Mileide, Tati and Aline star in a dynamic shack

The weather once again weighed on “The Farm 13”, from Record. This Friday (24), the bullshit was widespread and happened during a dynamic with Rodrigo Faro. That’s right. Right at the beginning of the game, Rich Melquiades detonated Mileide Mihaile. Pedestrians needed to deliver a “dissatisfaction sign” to some of their peers. Enough to generate a lot of discomfort in the game.

Without a word, the influencer elected the ex of wesley naughty and dropped the verb in the justification. “To Mileide! Mileide is very sleepy. She wants to be friends with everyone and that way she’ll make it to the final as a plant. I’m sure if it goes to a farm it will scrape its foot from here“, began.

rich saying that mileide hides food pic.twitter.com/sjGVX4Fw4H She laughs. (@usually) September 24, 2021

With the bullshit established, he accused Mileide of hiding food to favor participants closest to her. “Hide food for her little friends, got it? because i’ve seen it“, he completed. Mileide, in turn, did not remove the plaque, but asked Rodrigo Faro the chance to dedicate it to someone. and, of course, he returned the “kindness” to the boy. “I wanted to give it to Rico, because he’s full of jokes with me and doesn’t talk to his face”, criticized the piece.

“I told you that you are a plant, very sly, everyone’s friend, but I wanted to talk about voting for you. You hide food for your little friends, and when I didn’t, I’d make a fuá in this house”, finished Rico. And that was just the trigger for what was to come.

And the fire in the hay started. At the heart of the game’s dynamics for the “Time of Faro”, Tati Breaks Shack exploded with Aline and released the dogs on top of the pawn. “When I speak Aline, you manifest. It’s over, you better keep yours. Stay with you because nobody’s talking to you, f*ck*, w*ck*”, the funkeira snapped. “I’m just giving my opinion”, countered the girl.