Abel keeps hopes for the title of the Brasileirão after defeat

With the defeat of 2-1 against Corinthians, this Saturday, Palmeiras saw Atlético-MG, who drew with São Paulo, open eight points of advantage at the tip of the Brazilian Championship. Even with the bigger difference, coach Abel Ferreira did not give up the fight for the title.







Ãbel Ferreira still confident of winning the Brazilian title Photo: Marcello Zambrana/Agif-Agência de Fotografia / Estadão Content

In a press conference, the commander used the latest edition of the Nacional as an example to justify his thinking. In 2020, Internacional came to open a good lead in the lead, but lost strength and ended up letting the cup escape in the last round, to Flamengo.

“This competition, in my opinion, is open, it’s a marathon. When I arrived last year, the first place had a difference of 15, 12 points, and was losing. Therefore, you must always be alert. floor, let’s believe it,” he said.

With the defeat to the rival, Palmeiras parked in 38 points, in the vice-leadership of Brasileirão. The leader Atlético-MG has 46. Flamengo is already in third, with 34, but two games in hand.

In the next round, Abel Ferreira’s team receives Juventude. Before that, however, Verdão visits Atlético-MG, for the return of the Libertadores semifinal.