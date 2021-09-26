Abílio Diniz makes a decision and answers whether he will invest in São Paulo

Credit: Reproduction/YouTube

A supporter of Julio Casares as president of São Paulo, Abílio Diniz has so far decided not to invest in the club of the heart. Participating in the Flow Podcast, the entrepreneur received a flood of messages from fans asking for a financial contribution.

“I have an involvement with São Paulo, I helped elect Julio Casares. Now, I don’t put money in São Paulo at all, first because I would be buying a place in São Paulo and I don’t do that at all. São Paulo needs to be a company, it was played very well for years. Had money for everything, why did it suddenly fall apart? São Paulo has to go back to being professional”, he said.

“I defend a lot of professionalism, it works like a company like it is in Europe. I’ve been helping São Paulo a lot, I’ve helped Julio by putting a little money in the campaign, my job is over. The only thing I like to do is make the team, and they won’t let me (laughs)”, he added.

Schedule

After being 0-0 with América-MG, the team commanded by Hernán Crespo is now preparing to face the leader of Brasileirão. This Saturday, Tricolor takes on Atlético, at 9 pm (GMT), at Morumbi stadium, for the 22nd round of Serie A.

Leo, who served suspension in front of Coelho, returns. The big question is the presence or not of Luciano, who is suspected of having conjunctivitis.

