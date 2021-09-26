Actor Luís Gustavo’s death of bowel cancer serves as a warning about the disease

The death of actor Luís Gustavo, last Sunday (19), as a result of complications from bowel cancer served as a warning about the disease in the month dedicated to raising awareness about this type of tumor. The disease, according to the National Cancer Institute (Inca) is currently the second most common type of tumor among men and women. Age and genetic factors associated with poor eating habits, overweight and sedentary lifestyles are considered the main causes of risk for the development of this cancer.

According to Inca, bowel cancer encompasses tumors that start in the part of the large intestine called the colon, in the rectum (the end of the intestine) and the anus. Therefore, the disease is also known as colorectal or colon cancer.

The main symptoms of the disease, which is usually silent at first, are: blood or mucosa in the stool; change in bowel habits (diarrhea and constipation); abdominal pain or discomfort; weakness and anemia; weight loss (no apparent cause); dark and very thin stools, among others. In addition, the Inca draws attention that these symptoms are also present in problems such as hemorrhoids, worms and gastric ulcers, so it is necessary that these symptoms are investigated by a doctor, to have a correct diagnosis and thus have a specific treatment. The good news is that bowel cancer is treatable and achieves high levels of cure when diagnosed early.

Thus, early detection of cancer is one of the main strategies to find the tumor at an early stage and provide a greater chance of cure. Inca also highlights that detection can be performed through clinical, laboratory, endoscopic or radiological exams. The two main tests to screen for tumors in the colon and rectum are: fecal occult blood tests and endoscopies (colonoscopy or rectosigmoidoscopy).

According to the cancer surgeon at Clinical Staff of Oncoradium São Luís, Rede Onco, Leoberth Silva Araújo, from 50 years of age onwards – age considered one of the risk factors – it is important to seek care to screen for bowel cancer. “Anyone who had a first-degree relative affected by intestinal cancer should start screening at age 40”, he reinforces.

The doctor also recommends weight control, physical activity, avoiding smoking, as well as maintaining a healthy diet rich in fiber as a way to prevent the disease. “We must always seek a healthy diet composed mainly of natural foods such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, whole grains, beans and other legumes, grains and seeds, and avoid processed foods”, he advises.

Treatment

Given that bowel cancer is treatable and often curable, after being diagnosed with biopsy, the treatment to be adopted is fully individualized, as the location, size and presence or absence of distant lesions will be taken into account, that is, in other organs. According to Leoberth, it is possible to resort from surgery to treatment with chemotherapy and radiotherapy during treatment. “Intestine cancer is treatable when diagnosed early and with great possibilities of cure”, he assures.