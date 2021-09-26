Adriana praises Corinthians third jersey and confirms debut date

Corinthians will launch its third shirt for the season in honor of women, both fans and players at the club. In an exclusive interview with My Timon, forward Adriana talked about the new cloak and confirmed the debut date.

“For me, it was… when I saw the shirt for the first time, we went to the Arena to take the photos, it was very special. It’s our achievement, a merit for everything we’ve been doing here at Corinthians“, began the athlete.

Some photos leaked on the internet about the new model show a purple shirt with details of the symbols of the Nike and Corinthians in gold. Happy with the honor, Adriana valued the recognition that the female cast has been earning and was looking forward to the shirt’s debut.

“THE Nike and Corinthians give us this opportunity… this will only add to it. We know that the work is being done very well and things happen, right. When the job is done well, things happen. And then we won it, we deserved it. We are happy for the work, the effort Nike is making, and we look forward to showing it to you, to the world. This is our identity, Corinthians. I don’t know how the rumors are there, but the shirt is for mine, regardless of color or anything. It’s a shirt of ours that we’ll honor anyway“, he completed shortly thereafter.

Adriana’s and other fans’ anxiety for the official launch of the shirt should end soon. That’s because, asked about the rumors of a possible debut of the mantle this Sunday, in the great decisive Derby, Adriana did not hesitate to say that “certainly!” we’ll see Timão’s athletes on the field with him.

The striker, it is worth remembering, was also one of the models to launch the second shirt for the season – black with white stripes. In addition to this model, Timão also has his first shirt, a white “cracked”.

