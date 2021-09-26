After denying Juliette’s registration, president of the Artists Union says: “I don’t agree with influencers on TV” | famous

This week, the news that Juliette was being quoted to act in the new version of the soap opera ‘Pantanal’ stirred the spirits of her fans. However, frustration gripped the ‘cacti’ after the BBB 21 champion had her professional registration denied by the Artists’ Union.

At the time, the institution’s president, Hugo Gross, who has worked in several soap operas and is at the head of the union for 15 years, justified that Juliette did not do enough work to prove that she is an actress, even though TV Globo tried to prove her performances with images of Juliette doing commercials for some stores.

Given all the repercussions, Gross spoke again about the decision, during an interview with columnist Fábia Oliveira, from the newspaper O Dia. , but for that there is a procedure. For that we have a special special authorization for each character. But deep down, I, as an entity, feel sad, because we have so many wonderful actors and actresses, young people who went through college, who did vocational courses and they are there wanting a place in the sun, they need it”, he declares.

According to him, the excess of internet personalities on TV can trivialize the profession. “So, as an entity, I cannot agree, regardless of whether a person is a digital influencer with so many followers and starts to be successful and wants to do soap operas and be an actor. So we are trivializing the category, especially our law, which is the law 6533/78, which really changed the entire history of theater and the performance of artists in Brazil”.

The president reveals that Juliette’s request was not the only one, and that he intends not to allow qualified professionals to lose space. “They are. Quite [corriqueiros]. But we are here to filter this, because it is not fair for a person who has not dedicated himself and simply because he is an influencer and made a show that is not artistic, to take the space of an actor, a colleague, a friend you see in this fight daily battling inside the theater, passing the hat, knocking on the doors of cast producers from television stations… So we will always deny it. And now, more than ever, we are going to filter this so that broadcasters respect it. I say all the stations that are affiliated with Rio de Janeiro and I’m going to make contact with the people in São Paulo so that we can continue fighting for this: to increasingly moralize our institution,” he concluded.

