After Garotinho, PSL do Rio wants the son of former governor Sérgio Cabral

RIO — Expecting to form the party with the most robust electoral fund and the largest caucus in the Chamber of Deputies, the party that will emerge from the increasingly likely merger between DEM and PSL projects moves that should change the “face” of the acronym by States. In Rio, for example, known for having housed the Maia family for decades — Rodrigo, former mayor of the Chamber, was recently expelled for conflicts of a different nature — the DEM is likely to suffer a stampede that will include councilor Cesar Maia and other allies. At the other end, the state command of the new party wants to attract ex-deputy Marco Antônio Cabral, son of ex-governor Sérgio Cabral, in a configuration that should also include the Garotinho family.

President of the local PSL directory and future head of the post-merger legend in Rio, the mayor of Belford Roxo, Waguinho, has already met separately with the names he intends to attract and now wants to meet everyone together: former governor Anthony Garotinho , Marco Antônio Cabral and Danielle Cunha, daughter of Eduardo Cunha, former president of the Chamber, make up the best-known trio. The objective of the conversation is to smooth the edges of the groups that were political opponents and today have, in common, the challenge of regaining the space lost after the results of the polls in 2018.

The tendency, on the other hand, is that the rise of Waguinho and the PSL group will provoke a mass exit on the DEM side, covering different wings in the party – it is estimated that at least ten parliamentarians, including deputies and councilors, will parade .

Leaving the DEM was already a desire of allies of the Maia family since the expulsion of the licensed federal deputy, now secretary of Projects and Actions in the government of João Doria (PSDB) in São Paulo. However, they needed to stick to the acronym until the window period, which takes place in the first half of next year, in order not to lose their mandates. With the merger, however, lawmakers can claim structural change in the acronym and not be punished for party infidelity — yesterday, to GLOBO, Cesar Maia indicated that the union will provide the legal argument he needed to seek another party.

The fate of most of those who will leave the DEM is already defined: the PSD, owned by former minister Gilberto Kassab, chaired in Rio by Mayor Eduardo Paes, a long-time ally of Rodrigo Maia. The president of Riotur, Daniela Maia, Cesar’s daughter, has already followed this path. Finance secretary Pedro Paulo, federal deputy Laura Carneiro and councilor Carlo Caiado, president of the City Council, are other names awaited, in addition to Rodrigo Maia himself. The exchanges should increase the number of DEM councilors in Rio from the current seven to just one. In the Legislative Assembly of Rio (Alerj), forecasts indicate that four of the five deputies will remain affiliated.

In the previous crisis, which led to the departure of the former head of the Chamber after a fight with the party’s president, ACM Neto, the command in Rio had already left the hands of Cesar Maia and passed to federal deputy Sóstenes Cavalcante, a member of the bench. evangelical and ally of President Jair Bolsonaro. The new turmoil, however, should cause Sosthenes to also be hit — he and Waguinho live a conflicting relationship. The tendency is for the deputy and his group, which includes state deputy Samuel Malafaia, to follow the caption that Bolsonaro chooses — after many comings and goings, the PTB reappeared in the race as a strong possibility.

On the national scene, the party framework must also undergo changes. Perhaps in the one with the greatest impact, the president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), is about to change the caption for the PSD, who wants to have him as a name that can compete for the third way position in the presidential race of the year next. Although he voted in favor of the merger, at a meeting of the National Executive last week, he has already told allies that, in 2022, he wants to be in a party with a position that is more distant from the federal government.