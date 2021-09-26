After giving up “A Fazenda 13”, Medrado vents: “Will to disappear”

Fernanda Medrado, after thinking hard, decided to leave “A Fazenda 13” last Thursday (23). Despite being something she’s wanted since “Power Couple”, it seems that the rapper couldn’t stand the pressure of the game. This Saturday (25), she briefly vented about her situation.

“Seeing people that I’m a fan call me “arregona” hurts so much. I lost my car, my fee, I’m going to pay a fine I don’t know how… I start watching things and I get worse, my God”, wrote the rapper in her Twitter. “I want to disappear feeling like crap. Only God knows what I went through! I just want not to exist at that moment!”, he completed.

Later, Medrado confirmed that he will still officially pronounce on his decision to leave “A Fazenda 13”.

It is worth mentioning that, after the departure of Medrado of the reality show, the production gathered the pedestrians in the headquarters room and informed them about the penalties that a withdrawal can cause. “Participant Fernanda Medrado withdrew from the competition of her own free will. As a result, she no longer receives her fee and prizes won in the program, including the car”, informed the message read by Erika Schneider.

