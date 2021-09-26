After S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22 and S22 Plus have a leaky look

Samsung is expected to renew its Galaxy S22 lineup in January of next year, and, as expected, after the announcement of the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 foldings in August of this year, attention turns to the next generation of the most popular lineup in Samsung. brand focused on the high performance market.

After releasing images of the Galaxy S22 Ultra indicating design that inherits elements from the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, the generally trusted leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (@OnLeaks) now gives us an idea of ​​what to expect from the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus variants, and the changes can leave a lot of people disappointed.

Galaxy S22 smaller but with a familiar look



According to the images released, the Galaxy S22 will look very similar to that already found on the Galaxy S21, keeping a module with three lenses aligned vertically in the upper left corner, a flat screen with thin edges and a centralized hole for the front camera. On the other hand, as another IceUniverse leaker (@UniverseIce) points out, there are some changes.

The first one is in the camera module itself, which does not “slip” to the edge as it happens in the current generation, being limited to the back cover of the Galaxy S22.

Why did I say Onleaks’ rendering was right? Here, the positions of S22 + and S21 + in the connection frame and camera area are different. Do you find it by careful observation? pic.twitter.com/kaDNi2wGlB — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) September 25, 2021

Another point is that the dimensions of the device will be different, going from 151.7 x 71.2 x 7.9 mm on the Galaxy S21 to 146 x 70.5 x 7.6 mm, meaning the new device would be considerably lower , but slightly narrower and thinner. This would be possible thanks to the reduction in the dimensions of the screen, which would now be around 6 inches against the 6.2 inches of the phone already announced.

Finally, it is reinforced that the Galaxy S22 will have a main camera with a 50 MP sensor and two other 12 MP sensors each, one for ultrawide photos and the other for optical zoom zoom. The price of the device would be around $799 at its launch, which should happen sometime in January.

Galaxy S22 Plus also without big news

Following the line seen in the Galaxy S22, the Galaxy S22 Plus also doesn’t bring big news in terms of design, with the main difference being the camera module limited to the back cover (instead of “slipping” to the side) and the dimensions, which go from 161.5 x 75.6 x 7.8 mm on the Galaxy S21 Plus to 157.4 x 75.8 x 7.6 mm on the Galaxy S22 Plus. In other words, the newest model will be shorter and thinner, but wider. The dimensions of the screen were not commented.



What’s more, the Galaxy S22 Plus arrives with the same look as its predecessor, including a flat screen with few edges and a center hole for the front camera, and three rear cameras aligned vertically in the upper left corner. The device was displayed in green color, so it is expected that this is one of the new tones for the Galaxy S22 line.

The device would be priced at $949, ​​but it’s still unclear how many RAM and storage options would be available for sale.

Source: OnLeaks